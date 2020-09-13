Saudi Telecom : says no deal reached on Vodafone Egypt stake

DUBAI, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's largest telecoms
operator Saudi Telecom Co (STC) on Sunday said no
agreement has been reached to buy a 55% stake in Vodafone Egypt
, and that the parties have agreed to keep dialogue
open.
In January, STC signed a non-binding agreement to buy the
stake for $2.4 billion, extending the offer in April and again
in July.
STC ended the second extension "without reaching an
agreement to conclude the transaction due to misalignment with
relevant parties," it said in a stock exchange filing.
(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Christopher Cushing)