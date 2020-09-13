Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  >  Saudi Telecom Company    7010   SA0007879543

SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY

(7010)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange - 09/10
99.2 SAR   +1.02%
02:14aSAUDI TELECOM : says no deal reached on Vodafone Egypt stake
RE
02:03aSAUDI TELECOM : says no deal reached on Vodafone Egypt stake
RE
09/08SAUDI TELECOM : stc launches a new permanent telecommuting policy
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Saudi Telecom : says no deal reached on Vodafone Egypt stake

09/13/2020 | 02:03am EDT

DUBAI, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's largest telecoms operator Saudi Telecom Co (STC) on Sunday said no agreement has been reached to buy a 55% stake in Vodafone Egypt , and that the parties have agreed to keep dialogue open.

In January, STC signed a non-binding agreement to buy the stake for $2.4 billion, extending the offer in April and again in July.

STC ended the second extension "without reaching an agreement to conclude the transaction due to misalignment with relevant parties," it said in a stock exchange filing. (Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY 1.02% 99.2 End-of-day quote.-2.55%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 0.73% 110.22 Delayed Quote.-24.90%
Financials
Sales 2020 56 121 M 14 963 M 14 963 M
Net income 2020 11 201 M 2 986 M 2 986 M
Net Debt 2020 3 068 M 818 M 818 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,8x
Yield 2020 4,03%
Capitalization 198 B 52 894 M 52 898 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,59x
EV / Sales 2021 3,46x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Saudi Telecom Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 98,06 SAR
Last Close Price 99,20 SAR
Spread / Highest target 7,86%
Spread / Average Target -1,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nasser Sulaiman A. Al-Nasser Group Chief Executive Officer
Mohammed Khaled Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal Chairman
Haithem Mohammed Al-Faraj Senior VP-Technology & Operations
Ameen Fahad ben Abdulaziz Al-Shiddi Chief Financial Officer
Ibraheem Abdul Rahman Hamd Al-Qadi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-2.55%52 894
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-2.62%247 414
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG5.01%85 898
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-14.04%82 938
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY1.34%39 257
BCE INC.-5.35%39 064
