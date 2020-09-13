Log in
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY

SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY

(7010)
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange - 09/10
99.2 SAR   +1.02%
SAUDI TELECOM : says no deal reached on Vodafone Egypt stake
RE
02:03aSAUDI TELECOM : says no deal reached on Vodafone Egypt stake
RE
09/08SAUDI TELECOM : stc launches a new permanent telecommuting policy
PU
Saudi Telecom : says no deal reached on Vodafone Egypt stake

09/13/2020 | 02:14am EDT

DUBAI, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's largest telecoms operator Saudi Telecom Co (STC) on Sunday said no agreement has been reached to buy a 55% stake in Vodafone Egypt , and that the parties have agreed to keep dialogue open.

In January, STC signed a non-binding agreement to buy the stake for $2.4 billion, extending the offer in April and again in July.

Originally expected to close in June, the deal would have been STC's biggest in over a decade and valued Vodafone Egypt at$4.4 billion.

STC ended the second extension "without reaching an agreement to conclude the transaction due to misalignment with relevant parties," it said in a stock exchange filing.

The non-binding agreement was reached before the coronavirus crisis struck and STC cited logistical challenges caused by the pandemic when it announced a 90-day extension in April.

With 44 million subscribers and a 40% market share, Vodafone Egypt is the country's biggest mobile operator. STC is majority owned by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Susan Fenton)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY 1.02% 99.2 End-of-day quote.-2.55%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 0.73% 110.22 Delayed Quote.-24.90%
Financials
Sales 2020 56 121 M 14 963 M 14 963 M
Net income 2020 11 201 M 2 986 M 2 986 M
Net Debt 2020 3 068 M 818 M 818 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,8x
Yield 2020 4,03%
Capitalization 198 B 52 894 M 52 898 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,59x
EV / Sales 2021 3,46x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 30,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 98,06 SAR
Last Close Price 99,20 SAR
Spread / Highest target 7,86%
Spread / Average Target -1,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,3%
NameTitle
Nasser Sulaiman A. Al-Nasser Group Chief Executive Officer
Mohammed Khaled Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal Chairman
Haithem Mohammed Al-Faraj Senior VP-Technology & Operations
Ameen Fahad ben Abdulaziz Al-Shiddi Chief Financial Officer
Ibraheem Abdul Rahman Hamd Al-Qadi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-2.55%52 894
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-2.62%247 414
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG5.01%85 898
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-14.04%82 938
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY1.34%39 257
BCE INC.-5.35%39 064
