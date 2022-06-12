Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Saudi Telecom Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7010   SA0007879543

SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY

(7010)
  Report
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-08
100.40 SAR   -0.20%
04:16aSaudi Telecom shares rise on $8 billion capital increase proposal
RE
06/01Alibaba Cloud Adds Five Global Data Centers in Past Year
MT
05/25Alibaba Cloud Forms Cloud Computing JV in Saudi Arabia
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Saudi Telecom shares rise on $8 billion capital increase proposal

06/12/2022 | 04:16am EDT
A man passes the Saudi Telecom STC office in Riyadh

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Telecom said on Sunday its board had proposed increasing the company's share capital by 30 billion riyals ($8 billion), or 150%, driving the share price nearly 10% higher.

The Riyadh-listed company had earlier announced the proposed capital increase would involve issuing 30 billion new shares, with shareholders offered 1.5 new shares for each share owned.

That sent shares up as much as 9.8% to 110.2 riyals in early trade before retreating slightly to 107 riyals, up 6.6% from the start of trade on Sunday, according to Refinitiv data.

"This increase will undoubtedly lead to enhancing the liquidity in the company's shares and make them more accessible to wider group of investors," chairman of the board of directors Prince Mohammad bin Khalid Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal said.

In a statement, he said the company's so-called "dare" strategy is based on four main pillars: expanding in scale and scope, enriching the customer experience, enabling digital transformation, and accelerating monetisation of its assets.

Last year STC listed its unit Arabian Internet and Communications Services Co, raising $966.35 million.

Saudi Telecom said in statement the capital increase through retained earnings would support growth and expansion plans.

The company, in which Saudi Arabia's government holds a 64% stake through sovereign wealth fund the Public Investment Fund, also said the board had proposed trimming the dividend policy.

Under the proposal, the three-year dividend policy in place since the fourth quarter of 2021 would be cut from a 1 riyal ($0.26) payment per share per quarter to 0.40 riyal ($0.10).

That recommendation was in response to the proposed share capital increase, though the board would continue to consider additional dividend payments, the company said.

($1 = 3.7513 riyals)

(Writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by William Mallard and Catherine Evans)

By Alexander Cornwell


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARABIAN INTERNET AND COMMUNICATIONS SERVICES CO. LTD. -0.54% 222.8 End-of-day quote.18.38%
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY -0.20% 100.4 End-of-day quote.-10.68%
Financials
Sales 2022 67 368 M 17 958 M 17 958 M
Net income 2022 12 000 M 3 199 M 3 199 M
Net cash 2022 8 583 M 2 288 M 2 288 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,0x
Yield 2022 4,41%
Capitalization 201 B 53 449 M 53 449 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,85x
EV / Sales 2023 2,68x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 29,7%
Managers and Directors
Olayan Mohammed Al-Wetaid Group Chief Executive Officer
Ameen Fahad ben Abdulaziz Al-Shiddi Group Chief Financial Officer
Mohammed Khaled Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal Chairman
Haithem Mohammed Mujil Al-Faraj Group Chief Technology Officer
Amir Abdulaziz Al-Gibreen Group Regulatory & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-10.68%53 449
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.96%213 426
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED6.84%136 078
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION25.11%104 008
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG11.35%94 960
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-27.27%76 215