    7010   SA0007879543

SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY

(7010)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Saudi Telecom : tech unit aims to raise up to $960 million in IPO

09/05/2021 | 02:20am EDT
DUBAI, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Arabian Internet and Communications Services Co, a unit of Saudi Telecom, has set an indicative price range for its initial public offering, aiming to raise as much as 3.6 billion riyals ($960 million).

The unit, also known as Solutions by STC, plans to sell 24 million shares at an indicative price of 136 to 151 riyals per share, it said.

Saudi Telecom is selling a 20% stake in its unit in the share sale. Arabian Internet and Communications Services has a broad portfolio across the information technology and digital services sectors, especially in the B2B sector.

STC unit's IPO is among a spate of deals hitting the Saudi Arabian exchange this year including Acwa Power's more than $1 billion deal and Saudi Tadawul Group.

The book-building process for the deal will begin on Sunday and end on Sept. 13, while the subscription period for individual investors will take place on Sept. 19-21.

HSBC Saudi Arabia, Morgan Stanley Saudi Arabia and SNB Capital are acting as financial advisers, underwriters and bookrunners on the deal.

($1 = 3.7504 riyals) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Robert Birsel and Pravin Char)


© Reuters 2021
All news about SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY
02:20a SAUDI TELECOM : tech unit aims to raise up to $960 million in IPO
RE
08/24Saudi Telecom Company Reportedly Offering to Sell 20% Share Equity Stake in S..
CI
08/16SAUDI TELECOM : Expansion of 2Africa Subsea Cable System to The Gulf, Pakistan a..
PU
08/08SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for quarterly dividend
FA
08/03Saudi Telecom Company Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 3..
CI
08/02Saudi Telecom Company Announces the Interim Dividends for the second Quarter ..
CI
07/13SAUDI TELECOM : SAFEIS launches Gamers Without Borders initiative with stcplay
PU
06/30SAUDI TELECOM : Granted Regulatory Approval for Subsidiary IPO
MT
06/29Saudi Telecom Gets Approval for Planned IPO of Unit
CI
06/27BARCELONA : Saudi Arabia ranks first worldwide in the response to COVID-19 pande..
PU
Analyst Recommendations on SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY
Financials
Sales 2021 62 551 M 16 681 M 16 681 M
Net income 2021 12 116 M 3 231 M 3 231 M
Net cash 2021 4 375 M 1 167 M 1 167 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,0x
Yield 2021 3,45%
Capitalization 264 B 70 504 M 70 510 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,16x
EV / Sales 2022 4,00x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 23,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 132,40 SAR
Average target price 118,25 SAR
Spread / Average Target -10,7%
Managers and Directors
Olayan Mohammed Al-Wetaid Chief Executive Officer
Ameen Fahad ben Abdulaziz Al-Shiddi Chief Financial Officer
Mohammed Khaled Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal Chairman
Haithem Mohammed Al-Faraj Senior Vice President-Technology & Operations
Abdulaziz Abdullah Al-Qatie Vice President-Investment Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY24.91%70 504
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-5.89%229 487
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.22.64%149 140
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED9.16%127 121
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION17.44%102 387
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG19.05%100 359