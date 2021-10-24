Saudia Dairy & Foodstuff : إعلان الشركة السعودية لمنتجات الألبان والأغذية ("سدافكو") عن دعوة مساهميها إلى حضو&

Introduction The Board of Directors of Saudia Dairy & Foodstuff Company ("SADAFCO") is pleased to invite its shareholders to attend the Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting (First Meeting). The meeting will be held on Monday 10-04-1443H (Om Al Qura calendar) corresponding to 15-11-2021G at 18:30 in Jeddah at SADAFCO's headquarter via modern technology means through the Tadawulaty system, in line with the precautionary measures initiated by the relevant authorities to limit the spread of the emerging Coronavirus (COVID-19).

City and Location of the General Assembly's Meeting Jeddah - SADAFCO's Headquarter - via modern technology means (Online)

URL for the Meeting Location https://www.tadawulaty.com.sa

Date of the General Assembly's Meeting 2021-11-15 Corresponding to 1443-04-10

Time of the General Assembly's Meeting 18:30

Attendance Eligibility Shareholders Registered in the Issuer's Shareholders Registry in the Depository Centre At the End of the Trading Session Preceding the General Assembly's Meeting as per Laws and Regulations

Quorum for Convening the General Assembly's Meeting The Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting (EGM) shall not be held unless attended by shareholders owning at least one-half of Share Capital. If such quorum is not present, a second meeting shall be held after a lapse of an hour from the preceding meeting. The second meeting shall be deemed valid if attended by at least one-fourth of Share Capital.

General Assembly Meeting Agenda 1- Voting on purchase of up to (2,749,750) company shares to be used as treasury shares, whereas the Board of Directors believes that the Company's share price is less than its fair value. Purchase of shares will be funded by the Company from its own resources, and authorizing the BOD to finalize the purchase transaction, in one or several stages, within a maximum period of twelve (12) months from the date of the Assembly's approval, and to retain the purchased treasury shares for a maximum period of 5 years from the EGM approval date.

Proxy Form [Link]

E-Vote The shareholders registered in Tadawulaty services may vote remotely on the agenda of the Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting (EGM) starting at 10:00 AM on Thursday 06-04-1443H corresponding to 11-11-2021G until the time the general assembly meeting ends. Also, Please note that registration in Tadawulaty service and voting is provided free of charge for all shareholders through the (E-Voting) services at: https://www.tadawulaty.com.sa

Eligibility for Attendance Registration and Voting Eligibility for Registering the Attendance of the General Assembly's Meeting Ends upon the Convenience of the General Assembly's Meeting. Eligibility for Voting on the Business of the Meeting Agenda Ends upon the Counting Committee Concludes Counting the Votes

Method of Communication In case of any inquiries and shareholders questions on this meeting's agenda items can be received through the Investors Relations Department's email address at Email: Investors.relations@sadafco.com. Shareholders can also call: 0126293366 (Ext 280/254)