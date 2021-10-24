Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Saudia Dairy & Foodstuff Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2270   SA000A0EAXM3

SAUDIA DAIRY & FOODSTUFF COMPANY

(2270)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Saudia Dairy & Foodstuff : and Foodstuff Co. ("SADAFCO") announces to Invites its Shareholders to Attend the ( First Meeting ) Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting

10/24/2021 | 01:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co. ("SADAFCO") announces to Invites its Shareholders to Attend the ( First Meeting ) Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting

Share this: Facebook TwitterLinkedIn

Element List Explanation
Introduction The Board of Directors of Saudia Dairy & Foodstuff Company ("SADAFCO") is pleased to invite its shareholders to attend the Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting (First Meeting). The meeting will be held on Monday 10-04-1443H (Om Al Qura calendar) corresponding to 15-11-2021G at 18:30 in Jeddah at SADAFCO's headquarter via modern technology means through the Tadawulaty system, in line with the precautionary measures initiated by the relevant authorities to limit the spread of the emerging Coronavirus (COVID-19).
City and Location of the General Assembly's Meeting Jeddah - SADAFCO's Headquarter - via modern technology means (Online)
URL for the Meeting Location https://www.tadawulaty.com.sa
Date of the General Assembly's Meeting 2021-11-15 Corresponding to 1443-04-10
Time of the General Assembly's Meeting 18:30
Attendance Eligibility Shareholders Registered in the Issuer's Shareholders Registry in the Depository Centre At the End of the Trading Session Preceding the General Assembly's Meeting as per Laws and Regulations
Quorum for Convening the General Assembly's Meeting The Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting (EGM) shall not be held unless attended by shareholders owning at least one-half of Share Capital. If such quorum is not present, a second meeting shall be held after a lapse of an hour from the preceding meeting. The second meeting shall be deemed valid if attended by at least one-fourth of Share Capital.
General Assembly Meeting Agenda 1- Voting on purchase of up to (2,749,750) company shares to be used as treasury shares, whereas the Board of Directors believes that the Company's share price is less than its fair value. Purchase of shares will be funded by the Company from its own resources, and authorizing the BOD to finalize the purchase transaction, in one or several stages, within a maximum period of twelve (12) months from the date of the Assembly's approval, and to retain the purchased treasury shares for a maximum period of 5 years from the EGM approval date.
Proxy Form [Link]
E-Vote The shareholders registered in Tadawulaty services may vote remotely on the agenda of the Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting (EGM) starting at 10:00 AM on Thursday 06-04-1443H corresponding to 11-11-2021G until the time the general assembly meeting ends.

Also, Please note that registration in Tadawulaty service and voting is provided free of charge for all shareholders through the (E-Voting) services at:

https://www.tadawulaty.com.sa

Eligibility for Attendance Registration and Voting Eligibility for Registering the Attendance of the General Assembly's Meeting Ends upon the Convenience of the General Assembly's Meeting. Eligibility for Voting on the Business of the Meeting Agenda Ends upon the Counting Committee Concludes Counting the Votes
Method of Communication In case of any inquiries and shareholders questions on this meeting's agenda items can be received through the Investors Relations Department's email address at Email: Investors.relations@sadafco.com.

Shareholders can also call: 0126293366 (Ext 280/254)

Attached Documents [Link]

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Disclaimer

Saudia Dairy & Foodstuff Co. SJSC published this content on 24 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2021 05:43:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SAUDIA DAIRY & FOODSTUFF COMPANY
01:44aSAUDIA DAIRY & FOODSTUFF : and Foodstuff Co. ("SADAFCO") announces to Invites its Sharehol..
PU
10/21Saudia Dairy & Foodstuff Company Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended Septe..
CI
10/17Saudia Dairy & Foodstuff Company announces an Equity Buyback for 2,749,750 shares, repr..
CI
10/17Saudia Dairy & Foodstuff Company authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
10/14Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co Announces Executive Changes
CI
07/29Saudia Dairy & Foodstuff Company Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended J..
CI
07/13Saudia Dairy & Foodstuff Company Approves Dividend Second Half of the Financial Year En..
CI
07/06Saudia Dairy & Foodstuff Company Proposes Dividend for the Second Half of the Financial..
CI
06/13Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co. Announces the Distribution of Cash Dividend for the Seco..
CI
05/10Saudia Dairy & Foodstuff Company Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 207 M 588 M 588 M
Net income 2022 255 M 68,0 M 68,0 M
Net cash 2022 803 M 214 M 214 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,9x
Yield 2022 3,26%
Capitalization 5 075 M 1 353 M 1 353 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,94x
EV / Sales 2023 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 2 426
Free-Float 46,7%
Chart SAUDIA DAIRY & FOODSTUFF COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Saudia Dairy & Foodstuff Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAUDIA DAIRY & FOODSTUFF COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 158,60 SAR
Average target price 179,68 SAR
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthijs Waltherus Cornelis Petrus Chief Executive Officer
Shehzad Altaf Chief Financial Officer
Hamad Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah Non-Executive Chairman
Abdullah Yacoub Maayouf Bishara Independent Director
Suliman Saud Jarallah Al-Jarallah Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDIA DAIRY & FOODSTUFF COMPANY-9.37%1 353
NESTLÉ S.A.12.28%351 210
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.3.51%84 596
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-41.62%53 700
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY4.96%44 507
DANONE4.41%42 494