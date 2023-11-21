Saunders International Limited is an Australia-based engineering and construction company. The principal activities of the Company include the design, fabrication, construction and maintenance of steel storage tanks, concrete bridges, structural mechanical piping, industrial automation, and controls. The Company is also engaged in the manufacture of precast concrete products for transport infrastructure projects and provides a range of specialized services for the maintenance of commercial, industrial, and marine infrastructure assets. The Company, through Saunders PlantWeave, provides industrial automation and process control activities. It provides a range of services, such as engineering, procurement and construction, mechanical, electrical and civil; civil works, precast fabrication, and bridge construction; engineering and design, and industrial maintenance and shutdowns. It serves various sectors, such as power, oil and gas, mining, and minerals, defense, and infrastructure.