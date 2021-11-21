Log in
    SND   AU000000SND2

SAUNDERS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(SND)
  Report
Saunders International : Share issue - correction (Appendix 2As)

11/21/2021 | 05:04pm EST
Saunders International Limited ABN 14 050 287 431

  • Level 2, 1F Homebush Bay Drive

Rhodes NSW 2138

M PO Box 3485, Rhodes NSW 2138

  • (02) 9792 2444
  • mail@saundersint.com
    www.saundersint.com

For personal use only

19 November 2021

ASX Announcement

Share issue - correction

Saunders International Limited ("Saunders" or "Company") (ASX:SND) notes that it currently has the following number of securities on issue:

Security

Number of securities

Fully paid ordinary shares (SND)

105,244,051

Fully paid ordinary shares (subject to escrow) (SNDAI)

2,466,250

Performance Rights (SNDAB)

2,973,093

The Company has become aware that due to an administrative error, there is a discrepancy in the number of shares issued and the number recorded by ASX.

As a result of the administrative error, Saunders did not release an Appendix 2A (Application for Quotation of Securities) for the following issues of fully paid ordinary shares:

Fully paid

ordinary

shares

Details of issue

Fully paid

(subject to

ordinary

escrow)

Date of issue

shares (SND)

(SNDAI)

Shares issued to satisfy the exercise of vested

4 November 2020

208,587

performance rights under the terms of the

Saunders Performance Rights Plan

Shares issued to satisfy the exercise of vested

5 November 2020

356,382

performance rights under the terms of the

Saunders Performance Rights Plan

25 February 2021

467,500

Escrowed shares issued to certain employees

12 August 2021

120,625

Escrowed shares issued to certain employees

The Appendix 2As for the above issues are attached to this announcement. The correct number of shares and performance rights were detailed in the 2021 Annual Report and as part of the Company's FY21 HY and FY reporting.

An additional Appendix 2A is also attached relating to a further 1,169,560 fully paid ordinary shares that were issued on 17 November 2021 as part of the Saunders Performance Rights Plan.

1

For personal use only

The Company has performed a full audit of its share recording systems and confirms it has the appropriate systems in place to ensure compliance with ASX Listing Rule 3.10.

This announcement was authorised for release to ASX by Mark Benson, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer.

For further information, please contact:

Rudy Sheriff - Company Secretary ‐ (02) 9792 2444

Page 2

For personal use only

This appendix is available as an online form

Only use this form if the online version is not available

+Rule 2.8, 3.10.3A to 3.10.3D

Appendix 2A

Application for quotation of +securities

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

If you are an entity incorporated outside Australia and you are seeking quotation of a new class of +securities other than CDIs, you will need to obtain and provide an International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) for that class. Further information on the requirement for the notification of an ISIN is available from the Create Online Forms page. ASX is unable to create the new ISIN for non- Australian issuers.

*Denotes minimum information required for first lodgement of this form, with exceptions provided in specific notes for certain questions. The balance of the information, where applicable, must be provided as soon as reasonably practicable by the entity.

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

Question

Question

Answer

no

1.1

*Name of entity

Saunders International Limited

We (the entity here named) apply for

+quotation of the following +securities and

agree to the matters set out in

Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.1

1.2

*Registration type and number

ABN 14 050 287 431

Please supply your ABN, ARSN, ARBN, ACN or

another registration type and number (if you supply

another registration type, please specify both the type

of registration and the registration number).

1.3

*ASX issuer code

SND

1.4

*This announcement is

A new announcement

Tick whichever is applicable.

An update/amendment to a previous

announcement

A cancellation of a previous

announcement

1.4a

*Reason for update

N/A

Answer this question if your response to Q 1.4 is an

update/amendment to previous announcement.

1.4b

*Date of previous announcement to this

N/A

update

Answer this question if your response to Q 1.4 is an

update/amendment to previous announcement.

1.4c

*Reason for cancellation

N/A

Answer this question if your response to Q 1.4 is

"A

cancellation of a previous announcement"

1 Appendix 2A of the Listing Rules includes a warranty that an offer of the securities for sale within 12 months after their issue will not require disclosure under section 707(3) or 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act. If you are in any doubt as to the application of, or the entity's capacity to give, this warranty, please see ASIC Regulatory Guide 173 Disclosure for on-saleof securities and other financial products and consult your legal adviser.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 1

5 June 2021

For personal use only

This appendix is available as an online form

Appendix 2A

Application for quotation of +securities

1.4d

*Date of previous announcement to this

N/A

cancellation

Answer this question if your response to Q 1.4 is "A

cancellation of a previous announcement"

1.5

*Date of this announcement

19 November 2021 - For issue dated 4

November 2020

Part 2 - Type of issue

Question

Question

Answer

No.

2.1

*The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a

Select whichever item is applicable.

transaction or transactions previously

If you wish to apply for quotation of different types of

announced to the market in an

issues of securities, please complete a separate

Appendix 3B

Appendix 2A for each type of issue.

+Securities issued under a +dividend or

distribution plan

+Securities issued, transferred or re-

classified as a result of options being

exercised or other +convertible

securities being converted

Unquoted partly paid +securities that

have been fully paid up and are now to

become quoted fully paid +securities

Note: there is no need to apply for quotation of

the fully paid securities if the partly paid securities

were already quoted

+Restricted securities where the escrow

period has expired or is about to expire

+Securities previously issued under an

+employee incentive scheme where the

restrictions on transfer have ceased or

are about to cease

+Securities issued under an +employee

incentive scheme that are not subject to

a restriction on transfer or that are to be

quoted notwithstanding there is a

restriction on transfer

Other [please specify]

If you have selected 'other' please explain the

circumstances of the issue here:

2.1a

*Have the +securities to be quoted been

Yes

issued yet?

2.1a.1

*What was their date of issue?

4 November 2020

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1a is

"Yes".

2.1a.2

*What is their proposed date of issue?

N/A

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1a is "No".

2.2a.1

*Date of Appendix 3B notifying the market

N/A

of the proposed issue of +securities for

which quotation is now being sought

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"Securities issued as part of a transaction or

transactions previously announced to the market in an

Appendix 3B"

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 2

5 June 2021

This appendix is available as an online form

Appendix 2A

Application for quotation of +securities

2.2a.2

*Are there any further issues of +securities

N/A

yet to take place to complete the

transaction(s) referred to in the

only

Appendix 3B?

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"Securities issued as part of a transaction or

transactions previously announced to the market in an

Appendix 3B".

2.2a.2.1

*Please provide details of the further issues

N/A

of +securities yet to take place to complete

the transaction(s) referred to in the

Appendix 3B

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

use

"Securities issued as part of a transaction or

transactions previously announced to the market in an

Appendix 3B" and your response to Q2.2a.2 is "Yes".

Please provide details of the proposed dates and

number of securities for the further issues. This may

be the case, for example, if the Appendix 3B related to

an accelerated pro rata offer with an institutional

component being quoted on one date and a retail

component being quoted on a later date.

2.2b.1

Date of Appendix 3A.1 lodged with ASX in

N/A

relation to the underlying +dividend or

personal

distribution

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"Securities issued under a dividend or distribution

plan".

2.2c.1

Please state the number and type of

N/A

options that were exercised or other

+convertible securities that were converted

(including their ASX security code)

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a

result of options being exercised or other convertible

securities being converted".

2.2c.2

And the date the options were exercised or

N/A

other +convertible securities were

converted

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a

result of options being exercised or other convertible

securities being converted".

Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the

For

first date and last date of the period in which the

options were exercised or convertible securities were

converted.

2.2c.3

Is this all of the options or other

N/A

+convertible securities on issue of that type

(ie have all of those options now been

exercised or have all of those convertible

securities now been converted)?

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a

result of options being exercised or other convertible

securities being converted".

2.2c.4

The right of the holder of the options or

An issue of new +securities

other +convertible securities to receive the

A transfer of existing +securities

+underlying securities is being satisfied by:

A reclassification of the +convertible

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a

securities as securities in the same

result of options being exercised or other convertible

class as the +underlying securities

securities being converted".

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 3

5 June 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Saunders International Limited published this content on 21 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2021 22:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
