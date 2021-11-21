Saunders International : Share issue - correction (Appendix 2As)

This appendix is available as an online form Appendix 2A

Application for quotation of +securities

2.2a.2 *Are there any further issues of +securities N/A

yet to take place to complete the

transaction(s) referred to in the

only Appendix 3B?

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"Securities issued as part of a transaction or

transactions previously announced to the market in an

Appendix 3B".

2.2a.2.1 *Please provide details of the further issues N/A

of +securities yet to take place to complete

the transaction(s) referred to in the

Appendix 3B

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

use "Securities issued as part of a transaction or

transactions previously announced to the market in an

Appendix 3B" and your response to Q2.2a.2 is "Yes".

Please provide details of the proposed dates and

number of securities for the further issues. This may

be the case, for example, if the Appendix 3B related to

an accelerated pro rata offer with an institutional

component being quoted on one date and a retail

component being quoted on a later date.

2.2b.1 Date of Appendix 3A.1 lodged with ASX in N/A

relation to the underlying +dividend or

personal distribution

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"Securities issued under a dividend or distribution

plan".

2.2c.1 Please state the number and type of N/A

options that were exercised or other

+convertible securities that were converted

(including their ASX security code)

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a

result of options being exercised or other convertible

securities being converted".

2.2c.2 And the date the options were exercised or N/A

other +convertible securities were

converted

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a

result of options being exercised or other convertible

securities being converted".

Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the

For first date and last date of the period in which the

options were exercised or convertible securities were

converted.

2.2c.3 Is this all of the options or other N/A

+convertible securities on issue of that type

(ie have all of those options now been

exercised or have all of those convertible

securities now been converted)?

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a

result of options being exercised or other convertible

securities being converted".

2.2c.4 The right of the holder of the options or ☐ An issue of new +securities

other +convertible securities to receive the ☐ A transfer of existing +securities

+underlying securities is being satisfied by: ☐ A reclassification of the +convertible

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a securities as securities in the same

result of options being exercised or other convertible class as the +underlying securities