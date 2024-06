Saunum Group AS is an Estonia-based company primarily engaged in the manufacture of sauna and sauna equipment. The Company offers air heaters, climate control units for manual setting of temperature, climate, time, and scheduling, as well as ready-built saunas for home or backyard. The variety of saunas on offer consist of traditional Nordic sauna, humid, steam-rich sauna, mild, relaxing sauna, sauna enriched with salt ions and aroma-therapy sauna.