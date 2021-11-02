Log in
First Gas Sales to FIPL Afam

11/02/2021 | 03:49am EDT
2 November 2021

Savannah Energy PLC

("Savannah", "the Company" or "the Group")

First Gas Sales to FIPL Afam

Savannah Energy PLC, the African-focused British independent energy company sustainably developing high quality, high potential energy projects in Nigeria and Niger, is pleased to announce that its Accugas subsidiary has commenced gas sales to First Independent Power Limited's ("FIPL") power plant, FIPL Afam, in Nigeria.

As announced in early 2020, Savannah signed a gas sales agreement with FIPL Afam marking, at that time, Savannah's first new gas sales agreement in five years. FIPL is an affiliate company of Sahara Group, a leading international energy and infrastructure conglomerate with operations in over 42 countries across Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and Asia. Sahara Power Group is the largest privately- owned, vertically integrated power company in Sub-Saharan Africa with plans to expand its power generation capacity in Africa to more than 5,000MW by 2023.

The FIPL Afam plant has a power generation capacity of 180MW. Following the successful construction of a short pipeline to establish connection, and recommissioning of the third-party pipeline linking FIPL Afam to Accugas' network, Accugas has commenced gas deliveries to FIPL Afam of up to a maximum daily nominated quantity of 35 MMscfpd. The average daily nomination for this week is 25 MMscfpd

Andrew Knott, CEO of Savannah Energy, said:

"First gas sales to FIPL Afam represents a great milestone for Accugas and Savannah, and the achievement of a key performance goal for 2021. This marks our entry into the high growth Port Harcourt Industrial area. We look forward to developing our relationship further with FIPL over the coming months and are excited to continue our role as the gas supplier of choice to the Nigeria power sector."

Kola Adesina, Group Managing Director, Sahara Power Group said:

"In order to bring energy to life, we at Sahara, through our diversified power assets, continue to seek partnerships that enhance our customer experience and quality of life by ensuring the health of the electricity value chain. We believe with Savannah, we have a partnership that works."

Savannah's Operations in South East Nigeria

Savannah Energy

+44 (0) 20 3817 9844

Andrew Knott, CEO

Nick Beattie, Deputy CFO

Sally Marshak, Head of IR & Communications

Strand Hanson (Nominated Adviser)

+44 (0) 20 7409 3494

James Spinney

Ritchie Balmer

Rob Patrick

finnCap Ltd (Joint

+44 (0) 20 7220 0500

Broker)

Christopher Raggett

Tim Redfern

Panmure Gordon (UK) Ltd (Joint

+44 (0) 20 7886 2500

Broker)

John Prior

Hugh Rich

Camarco

+44 (0) 20 3757 4983

Billy Clegg

Owen Roberts

Violet Wilson

The information contained within this announcement is considered to be inside information prior to its release, as defined in Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation No. 596/2014, and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of those Regulations.

About Savannah Energy:

Savannah Energy PLC is an AIM market listed African-focused British independent energy company sustainably developing high quality, high potential energy projects in Nigeria and Niger, with a focus on delivering material long term returns for stakeholders. In Nigeria, the Company has controlling interests in the cash flow generative Uquo and Stubb Creek oil and gas fields, and the Accugas midstream business in South East Nigeria, which provides gas enabling over 10% of Nigeria's thermal power generation. In Niger, the Company has licence interests covering approximately 50% of the highly oil prolific Agadem Rift Basin of South East Niger, where the Company has made five oil discoveries and seismically identified a large exploration prospect inventory consisting of 146 exploration targets to be considered for potential future drilling activity.

Further information on Savannah Energy PLC can be found on the Company's website: www.savannah-energy.com.

Disclaimer

Savannah Energy plc published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 07:48:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
