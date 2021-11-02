2 November 2021

Savannah Energy PLC

("Savannah", "the Company" or "the Group")

First Gas Sales to FIPL Afam

Savannah Energy PLC, the African-focused British independent energy company sustainably developing high quality, high potential energy projects in Nigeria and Niger, is pleased to announce that its Accugas subsidiary has commenced gas sales to First Independent Power Limited's ("FIPL") power plant, FIPL Afam, in Nigeria.

As announced in early 2020, Savannah signed a gas sales agreement with FIPL Afam marking, at that time, Savannah's first new gas sales agreement in five years. FIPL is an affiliate company of Sahara Group, a leading international energy and infrastructure conglomerate with operations in over 42 countries across Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and Asia. Sahara Power Group is the largest privately- owned, vertically integrated power company in Sub-Saharan Africa with plans to expand its power generation capacity in Africa to more than 5,000MW by 2023.

The FIPL Afam plant has a power generation capacity of 180MW. Following the successful construction of a short pipeline to establish connection, and recommissioning of the third-party pipeline linking FIPL Afam to Accugas' network, Accugas has commenced gas deliveries to FIPL Afam of up to a maximum daily nominated quantity of 35 MMscfpd. The average daily nomination for this week is 25 MMscfpd

Andrew Knott, CEO of Savannah Energy, said:

"First gas sales to FIPL Afam represents a great milestone for Accugas and Savannah, and the achievement of a key performance goal for 2021. This marks our entry into the high growth Port Harcourt Industrial area. We look forward to developing our relationship further with FIPL over the coming months and are excited to continue our role as the gas supplier of choice to the Nigeria power sector."

Kola Adesina, Group Managing Director, Sahara Power Group said:

"In order to bring energy to life, we at Sahara, through our diversified power assets, continue to seek partnerships that enhance our customer experience and quality of life by ensuring the health of the electricity value chain. We believe with Savannah, we have a partnership that works."