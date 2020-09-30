Savannah Energy : 2020 Half Year Results, Trading Update and Outlook for the Year

30 September 2020

Savannah Energy PLC

("Savannah" or "the Company")

2020 Half Year Results, Trading Update and Outlook for the Year

Savannah Energy PLC, the African-focused British independent energy company sustainably developing high quality, high potential energy projects in Nigeria and Niger, is pleased to announce its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2020 together with a trading update up to 31 August 2020 and outlook for the FY 2020.

Andrew Knott, CEO of Savannah Energy, said:

"I believe that our first half results clearly demonstrate the transformation Savannah has undergone to become a cash generative business, benefitting from a long-dated,gas-biased revenue stream with no meaningful oil price exposure. I am pleased that we are able to reiterate our core FY 2020 Total Revenues (US$200m+) and cost guidance (US$68.0 - US$72.0m) today, while also reporting cash collections in the period to end of August of US$133.1m. Over 94% of our forward revenue guidance is derived from three gas sales agreements with a weighted average contracted life of 15 years.

As a company we are extremely cognisant of the challenging macro-economic backdrop and the critical role our projects play in our countries of operation. While we believe our business is strongly positioned at this time, we fully understand the importance of working in partnership with our project stakeholders to ensure "win-win" outcomes as we continue to develop our business. In this regard we continue to see strong growth potential in both of our core business units, with gas sales to new customers expected in Nigeria and new oil sales from the R3 East project in Niger following the installation of an Early Production System ("EPS") which is expected to commence by the end of FY 2021."

Key Highlights

Total cash collections from the Nigerian Assets in the year-to-date period ended 31 August 2020 were US$133.1m (year-to-date period ended 31 August 2019: US$103.8m);

Group cash balance of US$84.7m 1 and net debt of US$426.8m as at 31 August 2020;

We reiterate our FY 2020 Total Revenues, Group Administrative and Operating Costs and Capital Expenditure guidance:

o Total Revenues 2 of greater than US$200.0m;

o Group Administrative and Operating Costs 3 of US$68.0m to US$72.0m; o Capital expenditure of up to US$45.0m;

Total Revenues of greater than US$200.0m; Group Administrative and Operating Costs of US$68.0m to US$72.0m; Capital expenditure of up to US$45.0m; We reduce our FY 2020 Group Depreciation, Depletion and Amortisation guidance to US$35.0m - US$37.0m (from US$43.0m - US$45.0m), reflecting an increase in the estimated useful life of our infrastructure assets.

H1 2020 Financial Highlights

H1 2020 Revenue of US$91.7m comprising US$83.6m of gas sales and US$8.1m of liquids sales (H1 2019 4 Revenue: Nil, Pro-forma 5 H1 2019 Revenue: US$70.3m);

Contract liabilities (or "Deferred Revenue") related to invoiced sales and recognised in the Statement of

Financial Position as at 30 June 2020 increased by US$22.9m in H1 2020, resulting in Total Revenues 2 of US$114.6m in H1 2020, in line with FY 2020 guidance of Total Revenues greater than US$200.0m;

Average realised gas price of US$3.9/Mscf and an average realised liquids price of US$48.3/bbl;

Within cash balance of US$84.7m, US$34.9m is set aside for debt service and US$1.6m relates to monies held in escrow accounts for stamp duty relating to loan security packages. Total Revenues is defined as the total amount of invoiced sales during the period. This number is seen by management as more accurately reflecting the underlying cash generation capacity of the business as opposed to Revenue recognised in the Income Statement. A detailed explanation of the impact of IFRS 15 revenue recognition rules on our Income Statement is provided in the Financial Review section of the Savannah Annual Report and Accounts 2019. Group Administrative Expenses and Operating Costs are defined as total cost of sales, administrative and other operating expenses less royalty and depletion, depreciation and amortisation. H1 2019 numbers do not include operations in Nigeria as Company only completed the acquisition of the Nigerian Assets in November 2019. Proforma numbers are calculated to show impact as if the Nigerian Assets had been owned from 1 January 2019.

