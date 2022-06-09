Savannah Energy : CEO Shareholder Letter 2022 06/09/2022 | 09:12am EDT Send by mail :

CEO Shareholder Letter CHAMPIONING the African energy transition "We are unequivocally an "AND" company. We are seeking to deliver strong performance, both for the short AND long-term, across multiple fronts. We are pursuing growth opportunities in both the hydrocarbon AND renewable energy areas. This approach permeates our entire business and how we have built, and will continue to build, our corporate infrastructure" Andrew Knott Chief Executive Officer Dear fellow shareholders I would like to welcome you to our eighth Annual Report as a listed company. I have divided this year's letter into three sections. The first section discusses our Company's continued industry leading financial, operational and sustainability performance. The second discusses our key focus areas for 2022 and 2023. The third section discusses the "how" and the "why" we see the African energy transition evolving, explaining the relevance and power of our hydrocarbon AND renewables business model. Before turning to the first section, I would like to draw your attention to two guest authored articles in this year's Annual Report. The first article (on pages 12 and 13) is authored by His Excellency Professor Yemi Osinbajo SAN, Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Chairman of Niger Delta Power Holding Company, and highlights his views (shared by many in Africa, including myself) as to the inadequacies and hypocrisy of rich countries' climate policies. The second article (on pages 20 to 23) authored by NJ Ayuk, Chairman of the African Energy Council, argues for meaningful solutions to combat energy poverty in Africa, including the urgent need for the provision of greater finance to the sector. We are extremely grateful to both of our guest authors for their contributions. Section three of this letter builds on several of their ideas. Savannah's 2021 performance 2021 saw the global economy begin to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Global GDP rose by 5.5%1, while benchmark oil and gas prices increased by over 50%2. The financial performance of the global energy industry reflected this rebound with the seven Supermajors recording a combined US$96 billion profit in 2021 as compared to their record US$88 billion3 financial loss in 2020. In line with this trend, Savannah performed strongly. Our Total Revenues(a) and Adjusted EBITDA(c) increased by 7% year-on-year to US$230.5 million and US$175 million respectively. At the Nigerian business unit level, we recorded Adjusted EBITDA of US$193 million. Our Nigerian business has now delivered five consecutive years of Total Revenues(a) growth at a compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") of 20%. 93% of this revenue stream was derived from fixed price gas sales contracts with no cyclical exposure to oil prices or international gas prices. This revenue growth compares favourably to the long-term trend CAGR of the wider UK stock market constituents (6%)4. The US$18 million difference between our Group and Nigerian business Adjusted EBITDA(c) numbers reflects the central costs of running our business and the investments we have made to build the corporate infrastructure to enable our future organic and in-organic growth plans. We will continue to invest in our growth going forward as we target a potential quadrupling of the scale of our business over the course of the coming years. Operationally, the key workstream of note was the drilling of the Uquo-11 gas well in Nigeria. This well was a major financial and technical success for our business. It was drilled at a total cost of approximately US$18 million, US$8 million less than the last well to be drilled on the Uquo field prior to Savannah assuming ownership. This performance continued our track record of delivering operational projects safely, on target and in line with, or ahead of, budget. The well result, combined with various technical workstreams, enabled us to upgrade our group 2P reserves by 20% and report a three-year organic reserve replacement ratio of 107% (versus the industry average of 57%5). Put simply, despite approximately three years of production, our Nigerian business now has more oil and gas reserves than when we bought it. From a business development perspective, the year was dominated by our proposed acquisition of the Chad and Cameroon Assets for a consideration of up to US$700 million. Potential impact of the Chad and Cameroon Assets Net 2P Reserves & 2C Average 9-year asset level Resources6 free cash flow MMboe US$m 400 300 279 +108% +96% 359.0 300 225 149 200 150 142 172.5 85 100 75 129 57 0 0 Savannah Savannah (post- Savannah Savannah (pre-acquisitions) acquisitions) (pre- (post- acquisitions) acquisitions) "We will continue to invest in our growth going forward as we target a potential quadrupling of the scale of our business over the course of the coming years." Andrew Knott These transactions are expected to be transformational for our Company, as can be seen from the charts below. For example, upon completion it is estimated that our post-deal reserves and resources would increase by 108% to 359MMboe, while our nine- year average forward asset level free cash flows are projected to increase by 96% to US$279 millon. We see strong upside potential across the asset portfolio we are acquiring. I am therefore hopeful that in future shareholder letters, I will be able to write about the achievement of these organic upside cases in the Chad and Cameroon Assets in the same way we have been writing about the transformation of our Nigerian business since announcing our intention to acquire it in 2017. In 2021, we announced the formation of our Renewable Energy Division and, post period, signed agreements for the development of up to 750 MW large-scale greenfield solar and wind projects with the Governments of Niger (Parc Eolien de la Tarka) and Chad (Centrale Solaire de Komé and Centrales d'Energie Renouvelable de N'Djamena). The scale of our future ambition in this area is clear. The up to 250 MW Parc Eolien de la Tarka would increase Niger's on-grid power generation capacity by up to 40%. The up to 300 MW Centrale Solaire de Komé would represent the largest solar plant in sub-Saharan Africa (excluding South Africa) and potentially the largest battery storage project on the continent. Savannah daily production Net 2P Reserves (Kboepd) (MMboe) +14% +20% 22.3 77.7 19.5 65.0 2020 20212020 2021 Savannah Total Revenues(a) Cash Balance (US$m) (US$m) +7% +46% 230.5 154.3 215.9 106.0 2020 20212020 2021 Adjusted EBITDA(b) Margin Savannah cash collections7 (%) (US$m) stable +24% 75.6 75.8 208.2 167.4 2020 20212020 2021 UK market vs SAVE long- Adjusted EBITDA(b) term revenue growth (US$m) +14.2% +7% 19.6% 175.0 163.2 5.4% UK Savannah 2020* 2021 market CEO Shareholder Letter continued Savannah's 2021 performance continued The up to 200 MW, the Centrales d'Energie Renouvelable de N'Djamena alone would more than double the existing installed generation capacity supplying the capital city and increase total installed on-grid power generation capacity in Chad by an estimated 63%. For both Chad and Niger the projects represent potentially substantial foreign direct investments that would make significant contributions to the economic development of the regions where they will be situated. I am excited to be writing about the progress we have made on these initial renewable energy projects and hope to be writing much more about them and many others in future shareholder letters. In Niger, we successfully renewed and amalgamated our R1/ R2 and R3/R4 PSCs, extending the exploration term for up to another 10 years. This has paved the way for us to hopefully proceed to the next phase in the 35MMstb R3 East development and recommencement of exploration activites in Niger. "Our performance against key sustainability metrics such as carbon intensity (13.3kg CO2e/boe), senior management gender diversity (35% female) and local employee ratios (99%) all remained equally industry leading in 2021." Andrew Knott As always, we maintained our strong focus around safe operational delivery. We recorded a zero incident Lost Time Injury Rate ("LTIR") and a Total Recoverable Incident Rate ("TRIR") of 0.34 per 200,000 person hours. Our performance against key sustainability metrics such as carbon intensity (13.3kg CO2e/boe), senior management gender diversity (35% female) and local employee ratios (99%) all remained equally industry leading in 2021. We also continued to strengthen our sustainability performance and reporting framework, implementing a Group- wide digital tool to track our performance on key sustainability indicators on a month-by-month and country-by-country basis, and fully integrating this with our chosen seven leading sustainability reporting standards. Not only is this progress reflected in the Sustainability Review section of this year's Annual Report but we plan to publish separate ESG disclosure reports later this year setting out our alignment to our chosen ESG standards. Key focus areas for 2022 and 2023 Over the course of the next two years, I expect there to be several key focus areas for the business. These include: The planned refinancing of our US$371m Accugas debt facilities during 2H 2022. Our intention is to redenominate the facility from US dollars to a multi-tranche Naira denominated facility, extending the average maturity to be beyond 2030 and significantly reducing the facility cost in dollar equivalent terms. The effect of this would be to significantly increase the quantum of cash flows available for re-investment in other opportunities; AND

Adding new gas sales agreements in Nigeria. Our midstream assets in Nigeria continue to have significant excess transportation capacity and we will continue to seek to add new, or modify, existing contracts to increase asset throughput over time. In this regard, it should be noted that prior to Savannah acquiring our Nigerian Business unit, it had not signed a new customer in over five years. Since acquisition three years ago, we have increased the number of facilities we are contracted to sell gas to from three to seven; AND Correlation between income per person and power consumption per capita (Note: logarithmic scale) Energy use per capita (kWh), 2019 MMboe 100,000 10,000 1,000 100 USA UK Nigeria Cameroon Niger Chad Source: Our World in Data based on BP & Shift Data Portal, Worldbank. 250 2,500 25,000 250,000 GDP per capita ($), 2019 Chad renewable energy projects signing ceremony: L-R: His Excellency Djerassem le Bemadjiel, the Minister of Petroleum and Energy of the Republic of Chad, Andrew Knott, Chief Executive Officer, Savannah. Niger wind farm signing ceremony, House's Parliament, United Kingdom, UK: L-R: Andrew Knott, Chief Executive Officer, Savannah. Sani Mahamadou, Minister of Petroleum, Energy and Renewable Energies, Niger. Recommencing field operations in Niger. Delivery of the 35MMstb R3 East development project and further exploration activity on the new R1234 PSC area is a focus for the company; AND

Completion and integration of the proposed acquisition of the Chad and Cameroon Assets. As discussed above, these acquisitions are expected to be transformational for Savannah; AND

Further hydrocarbon acquisitions. We believe there are asset divestment programmes valued in excess of US$100bn likely to take place, a significant portion of which are in Africa. Savannah is strongly positioned to successfully participate in these divestment programmes, given our operating capabilities, regional reputation and access

to capital. Post-deal we would expect to act as strong asset stewards, delivering better underlying operational performance and improvements in unit carbon intensity (within the limitations of the underlying assets) than the previous asset owners; AND

Expansion of our renewable energy business. Savannah believes the African renewables energy market represents a potentially vast target market of over 310 GW by 2030 and that our hydrocarbon asset operational management skills are directly transferrable to this space. As can be seen from the above list, we are unequivocally an "AND" company. We are seeking to deliver strong performance both for the short AND long-term across multiple fronts. This approach permeates our entire business and how we have built, and will continue to build, our corporate infrastructure. How we see the African energy transition Energy is critical to enabling and sustaining people's quality of lives. My preferred chart for demonstrating this is set out adjacent, which compares GDP per capita to Power consumption per capita. As can be seen, people without access to energy are dramatically poorer than those with access to energy. For example, Niger is ranked 178 out of 178 on the UN Human Development Index with a GDP/head of US$1,225 and power consumption per capita of 451/Kwh. The US on the other hand is ranked 17 out of 178 on the UNHDI with GDP/head of US$62,631 and power consumption per capita of 80,106/Kwh, 5,015% and 17,653% higher7. A similar pattern emerges when we look at the relationship between power consumption and other key quality of life barometers such as life expectancy and life-time health outcomes. 83.2%8 of today's global energy mix is provided by hydrocarbons. 56% of this is provided by oil and gas. The scale of investment required to sustain the "status quo" global quality of life is immense, with approximately 30% of all global capital expenditures (estimated at US$341 billion in 20219) being attributed to the oil and gas industry. The world clearly, therefore, requires oil and gas today, and is prepared to pay vast amounts of money to enable this. The extent to which the world requires oil and gas in the future will depend on the absolute and relative rate of renewable energy and carbon mitigation technological improvements and the absolute and relative rate of adoption of these improvements. In this regard, John Kerry's (the US Climate Changer Envoy) quote, which I cited in my last shareholder letter, remains pertinent - "I am told by scientists that 50% of the reductions we have to make by 2050 or 2045 are going to come from technologies we don't have yet." While the pace of technological evolution and adoption may be argued to be generally faster today than in earlier periods, I believe that it is important to recognise that the global energy transition is likely to take a relatively long time. As demonstrated in the chart below, previous energy transitions have taken fifty plus years, and the modern renewable transition only began around 2015. Further, full displacement of the previous energy sources has not occurred in previous transitions (i.e. coal is still 27.2 %8 of the 2022 global energy mix). In this regard, when we look at the forecast future energy mix, there is currently a big difference between the trend case (i.e. what forecasters are suggesting will actually happen) versus the Net Zero 2050 case. Essentially the world appears to be on track to have around 45%8 of its energy mix in 2050 to be provided by oil and gas, which, given likely energy demand growth over the course of the next 28 years, suggests that actual oil and gas demand is currently not on trend to fall significantly over the period. CEO Shareholder Letter continued African population with access to electricity (%) Tunisia 100 Morocco 100 Algeria Libya 100 70 Egypt 100 Mauritania Mali 47 Niger Eritrea Senegal 51 Sudan 19 52 55 70 Chad Gambia 11 62 Burkina Faso Djibouti Guinea - Bissau Guinea 19 62 45 33 Nigeria Ethiopia Côte Ghana 55 51 Sierra Leone d'Ivoire 86 C.A.R. South Sudan 26 70 15 7 Liberia Benin Cameroon 28 Togo 41 65 Somalia 54 Equatorial Uganda 50 Republic Key Guinea 42 Kenya of Congo 67 Gabon 71  91-100% 50 92 Democratic Rwanda  61-90% Republic of 47  31-60% Congo Burundi 19 Tanzania 12  16-30% 40  0-15%  No data Angola Malawi 47 Mozambique 15 Zambia 31 45 Zimbabwe Madagascar 53 34 Namibia Botswana 56 72 Eswatini 80 South Africa Lesotho 47 84 Source: African Energy news service 2020, World Bank 2020 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

