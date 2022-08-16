Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Savannah Energy PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAVP   GB00BP41S218

SAVANNAH ENERGY PLC

(SAVP)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-08-15 am EDT
30.35 GBX   -2.10%
02:22aSAVANNAH ENERGY : New Gas Sales Agreement Signed with Notore Chemical Industries PLC
PU
07/29Lekoil's Nonexecutive Chair To Assume 'Significant' Post In Savannah Energy
MT
07/25SAVANNAH ENERGY : SAVE-Posting of 2021 Sustainability Review
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Savannah Energy : New Gas Sales Agreement Signed with Notore Chemical Industries PLC

08/16/2022 | 02:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

16 August 2022

Savannah Energy PLC

("Savannah" or "the Company")

New Gas Sales Agreement Signed with Notore Chemical Industries PLC

Savannah Energy PLC, the British independent energy company focused around the delivery of Projects that Matter in Africa, is pleased to announce that the Company's 80% indirectly owned subsidiary, Accugas Limited, has entered into a new gas sales agreement ("GSA") with Notore Chemical Industries PLC ("Notore").

Accugas will supply Notore with up to 10 MMscfpd of gas to augment its current supplies. The contracted supply is on an interruptible and reasonable endeavours basis, based on gas availability and nominations, for an initial term of one year, with the option to extend for a mutually agreed period. Notore's fertiliser production plant is connected to the Accugas network via the Nigerian Gas Company pipeline from Ikot Abasi and no further tie-in or capital expenditure is required by Accugas to deliver gas to Notore.

Notore Chemical Industries PLC, formerly Notore Chemical Industries Ltd, is a Nigeria-based integrated agro-allied, chemicals and infrastructure company located in the Onne Oil and Gas Free Zone area of Rivers state in southern Nigeria. Notore's primary business is the production of urea, ammonia and NPK blend fertilisers and sale to the Nigerian and international markets. Notore's facility has a production capacity of 1,500 metric tons (MT) per day of urea and 1,000 MT/day of ammonia.

Andrew Knott, CEO of Savannah Energy, said:

"I am pleased to welcome Notore as a new gas customer to Accugas, representing our tenth customer site in total (versus three at the time of our acquisition of the Accugas business in 2019). We look forward to developing our working relationship with Notore over the course of the coming months and years"

For further information, please refer to the Company's website www.savannah-energy.comor contact:

Savannah Energy

+44 (0) 20 3817 9844

Andrew Knott, CEO

Nick Beattie, CFO

Sally Marshak, Head of IR & Communications

Strand Hanson (Nominated Adviser)

+44 (0) 20 7409 3494

James Spinney

Ritchie Balmer

Rob Patrick

finnCap Ltd (Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 20 7220 0500

Christopher Raggett

Tim Redfern

Panmure Gordon (UK) Ltd (Joint

+44 (0) 20 7886 2500

Broker)

John Prior

Hugh Rich

James Sinclair-Ford

Camarco

+44 (0) 203 757 4980

Billy Clegg

Owen Roberts

Violet Wilson

The information contained within this announcement is considered to be inside information prior to its release, as defined in Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation No. 596/2014 and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of those Regulations.

About Savannah Energy:

Savannah Energy PLC is an AIM quoted British independent energy company focused around the delivery of Projects that Matter in Africa and is active in Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria.

Further information on Savannah Energy PLC can be found on the Company's website: www.savannah- energy.com.

South East Nigeria Infrastructure Map

Disclaimer

Savannah Energy plc published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 06:21:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SAVANNAH ENERGY PLC
02:22aSAVANNAH ENERGY : New Gas Sales Agreement Signed with Notore Chemical Industries PLC
PU
07/29Lekoil's Nonexecutive Chair To Assume 'Significant' Post In Savannah Energy
MT
07/25SAVANNAH ENERGY : SAVE-Posting of 2021 Sustainability Review
PU
07/21SAVANNAH ENERGY : Sustainability Review 2021
PU
06/29Savannah Energy PLC - First Gas Sales to TransAfam Power Limited
AQ
06/28SAVANNAH ENERGY : commences gas sales to TAPL's power plants in Nigeria
PU
06/22SAVANNAH ENERGY : First Gas Sales to FIPL's Trans Amadi Power Plant
PU
06/09SAVANNAH ENERGY : The hypocrisy of rich countries' climate policies
PU
06/09SAVANNAH ENERGY : CEO Shareholder Letter 2022
PU
06/07SAVANNAH ENERGY : FY 2021 Annual Results Presentation
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 480 M - -
Net income 2022 58,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 533 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,00x
Yield 2022 1,30%
Capitalization 479 M 479 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,11x
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 230
Free-Float 87,3%
Chart SAVANNAH ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
Savannah Energy PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVANNAH ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 30,35 GBX
Average target price 94,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 211%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Allister Knott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Beattie Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Stephen Ian Jenkins Non-Executive Chairman
Antoine Richard Chief Operating Officer
Mark Iannotti Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAVANNAH ENERGY PLC34.89%479
CONOCOPHILLIPS39.61%130 804
EOG RESOURCES, INC.26.40%67 096
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED34.44%62 981
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION121.94%61 061
CNOOC LIMITED24.53%60 773