Savannah Energy : SAVE PDMR Dealings

Savannah Energy PLC, the British independent energy company focused around the delivery of Projects that Matter in Africa, announces the following dealings by certain persons discharging managerial responsibilities as part of the Subscription, as announced at 5.53 p.m. on 30 December 2021.
The information contained in this notification is disclosed in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
Notification of Transactions of Directors, Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Andrew Knott
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Executive Director
b)
Initial
Initial Notification
notification/Amendment
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Savannah Energy PLC
b)
LEI
2138002YCJORSFH5YR43
4
Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have
been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
Ordinary shares of £0.001 each
instrument, type of
instrument
Identification code
GBOOBP41S218
b)
Nature of transaction
Purchase
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
19.35p
11,613,390
d)
Aggregated information
N/A, single transaction
-
Aggregated volume
-
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
7 January 2022
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Steve Jenkins
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director
b)
Initial
Initial Notification
notification/Amendment
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Savannah Energy PLC
b)
LEI
2138002YCJORSFH5YR43
4
Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have
been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
Ordinary shares of £0.001 each
instrument, type of
instrument
Identification code
GBOOBP41S218
b)
Nature of transaction
Purchase
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
19.35p
258,398
d)
Aggregated information
N/A, single transaction
-
Aggregated volume
-
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
7 January 2022
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Mark Iannotti
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director
b)
Initial
Initial Notification
notification/Amendment
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Savannah Energy PLC
b)
LEI
2138002YCJORSFH5YR43
4
Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have
been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
Ordinary shares of £0.001 each
instrument, type of
instrument
GBOOBP41S218
Identification code
b)
Nature of transaction
Purchase
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
19.35p
1,700,000
d)
Aggregated information
N/A, single transaction
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
7 January 2022
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Stephen O'Brien
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director
b)
Initial
Initial Notification
notification/Amendment
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Savannah Energy PLC
b)
LEI
2138002YCJORSFH5YR43
4
Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have
been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
Ordinary shares of £0.001 each
instrument, type of
instrument
Identification code
GBOOBP41S218
b)
Nature of transaction
Purchase
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
19.35p
258,398
d)
Aggregated information
N/A, single transaction
-
Aggregated volume
-
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
7 January 2022
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
David Clarkson
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director
b)
Initial notification/
Initial Notification
Amendment
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Savannah Energy PLC
b)
LEI
2138002YCJORSFH5YR43
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Nature of transaction
Price(s) and volume(s)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
Date of the transaction
Ordinary shares of £0.001 each
GBOOBP41S218
Purchase
Price(s)Volume(s)
19.35p516,796
N/A, single transaction
7 January 2022
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Savannah Energy plc published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 09:07:01 UTC.