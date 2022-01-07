Log in
    SAVP   GB00BP41S218

SAVANNAH ENERGY PLC

(SAVP)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 01/07 04:15:31 am
25.861 GBX   +3.44%
04:08aSAVANNAH ENERGY : SAVE PDMR Dealings
PU
2021Savannah Energy to Raise $65 Million From Shares Placement
MT
2021Savannah Energy Signs Agreements With Exxon, Petronas to Acquire Portfolios
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Savannah Energy : SAVE PDMR Dealings

01/07/2022 | 04:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

7 January 2022

Savannah Energy PLC

("Savannah", the "Company" or the "Group")

PDMR Dealings

Savannah Energy PLC, the British independent energy company focused around the delivery of Projects that Matter in Africa, announces the following dealings by certain persons discharging managerial responsibilities as part of the Subscription, as announced at 5.53 p.m. on 30 December 2021.

The information contained in this notification is disclosed in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification of Transactions of Directors, Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Andrew Knott

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Director

b)

Initial

Initial Notification

notification/Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Savannah Energy PLC

b)

LEI

2138002YCJORSFH5YR43

4

Details of the transaction(s):

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have

been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary shares of £0.001 each

instrument, type of

instrument

Identification code

GBOOBP41S218

b)

Nature of transaction

Purchase

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

19.35p

11,613,390

d)

Aggregated information

N/A, single transaction

-

Aggregated volume

-

Price

e)

Date of the transaction

7 January 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Steve Jenkins

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial

Initial Notification

notification/Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Savannah Energy PLC

b)

LEI

2138002YCJORSFH5YR43

4

Details of the transaction(s):

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have

been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary shares of £0.001 each

instrument, type of

instrument

Identification code

GBOOBP41S218

b)

Nature of transaction

Purchase

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

19.35p

258,398

d)

Aggregated information

N/A, single transaction

-

Aggregated volume

-

Price

e)

Date of the transaction

7 January 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Mark Iannotti

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial

Initial Notification

notification/Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Savannah Energy PLC

b)

LEI

2138002YCJORSFH5YR43

4

Details of the transaction(s):

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have

been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary shares of £0.001 each

instrument, type of

instrument

GBOOBP41S218

Identification code

b)

Nature of transaction

Purchase

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

19.35p

1,700,000

d)

Aggregated information

N/A, single transaction

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

e)

Date of the transaction

7 January 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Stephen O'Brien

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial

Initial Notification

notification/Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Savannah Energy PLC

b)

LEI

2138002YCJORSFH5YR43

4

Details of the transaction(s):

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have

been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary shares of £0.001 each

instrument, type of

instrument

Identification code

GBOOBP41S218

b)

Nature of transaction

Purchase

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

19.35p

258,398

d)

Aggregated information

N/A, single transaction

-

Aggregated volume

-

Price

e)

Date of the transaction

7 January 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

David Clarkson

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification/

Initial Notification

Amendment

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Savannah Energy PLC

b)

LEI

2138002YCJORSFH5YR43

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

  1. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
    Identification code
  2. Nature of transaction
  3. Price(s) and volume(s)
  4. Aggregated information
    • Aggregated volume
    • Price
  6. Date of the transaction

Ordinary shares of £0.001 each

GBOOBP41S218

Purchase

Price(s)Volume(s)

19.35p516,796

N/A, single transaction

7 January 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Savannah Energy plc published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 09:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 180 M - -
Net income 2021 6,50 M - -
Net Debt 2021 347 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 33,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 422 M 422 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,28x
EV / Sales 2022 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 211
Free-Float 79,8%
Chart SAVANNAH ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
Savannah Energy PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVANNAH ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 25,00 GBX
Average target price 85,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 240%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Allister Knott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stephen Ian Jenkins Non-Executive Chairman
Antoine Richard Chief Operating Officer
David Lawrence Jamison Independent Non-Executive Director
Mark Iannotti Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAVANNAH ENERGY PLC11.11%422
CONOCOPHILLIPS8.74%103 524
EOG RESOURCES, INC.7.53%55 891
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED8.89%53 792
CNOOC LIMITED6.35%48 874
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY9.04%48 419