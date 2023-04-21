Savannah Energy names EY senior partner as new chair

Savannah Energy PLC - energy company, with projects in Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria - Appoints Joseph Pagop Noupoue as next chair, succeeding Steve Jenkins who plans to step down at end of 2023 annual general meeting. Noupoue is currently a senior partner at professional services firm EY. Noupoue subscribes for 6.1 million shares for 26.25 pence each, GBP1.6 million in total. Transaction occurred on Friday. Noupoue's holding following transaction is around 0.5%.

Current stock price: 26.33p

12-month change: down 17%

By Eric Cunha, Alliance News news editor

