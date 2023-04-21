Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Savannah Energy PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAVP   GB00BP41S218

SAVANNAH ENERGY PLC

(SAVP)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  02:30:00 2022-12-12 am EST
26.25 GBX   -.--%
03:50pSavannah Energy names EY senior partner as new chair
AN
11:10aSavannah Energy : Director Dealing
PU
04/13Datalex and SpaceandPeople extend deals
AN
Savannah Energy names EY senior partner as new chair

04/21/2023 | 03:50pm EDT
Savannah Energy PLC - energy company, with projects in Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria - Appoints Joseph Pagop Noupoue as next chair, succeeding Steve Jenkins who plans to step down at end of 2023 annual general meeting. Noupoue is currently a senior partner at professional services firm EY. Noupoue subscribes for 6.1 million shares for 26.25 pence each, GBP1.6 million in total. Transaction occurred on Friday. Noupoue's holding following transaction is around 0.5%.

Current stock price: 26.33p

12-month change: down 17%

By Eric Cunha, Alliance News news editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 555 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 420 M 426 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,76x
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 230
Free-Float 90,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 26,25 GBX
Average target price 95,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 262%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Allister Knott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Beattie Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Stephen Ian Jenkins Non-Executive Chairman
Antoine Richard Chief Operating Officer
Mark Iannotti Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAVANNAH ENERGY PLC0.00%427
CHEVRON CORPORATION-4.91%321 805
CONOCOPHILLIPS-12.05%125 769
CNOOC LIMITED25.25%75 744
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-8.69%69 511
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED7.12%65 763
