Savannah Energy : 2021 AGM Results RNS

The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today all the resolutions set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting were passed by way of a poll by the requisite majority. The votes received in relation to the resolutions were as follows:
Resolution
For
For
Against
Against
Votes Withheld
* indicates Special Resolution
(No. of
(%)
(No. of
(%)
(No. of shares)
shares)
shares)
1.
To receive the Annual
Report and Accounts.
631,541,186
99.14
5,481,575
0.86
6,952,500
2.
To appoint BDO LLP as
auditor of the Company.
636,972,761
99.99
50,000
0.01
6,952,500
3.
To authorise the Audit and
Risk Committee to determine
the remuneration of the
auditor.
636,972,761
99.99
50,000
0.01
6,952,500
4.
To authorise the Directors
to allot Ordinary shares.
632,995,480
99.89
717,195
0.11
10,262,586
5.
To authorise the Directors
to disapply pre-emption rights.
*
630,263,905
99.10
5,743,005
0.90
7,968,351
6.
To authorise the Company
to make market purchases of
Ordinary shares of the
Company. *
633,742,761
99.49
3,280,000
0.51
6,952,500
*Special Resolution
NOTES:
All resolutions were passed.
Proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman of the AGM have been included in the "For" total for the appropriate resolution.
A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares voted "For" or "Against" any resolution.
The number of shares in issue at 6:00 p.m. on 28 June 2021 was 996,408,412 (the "Share Capital") and at that time, the Company did not hold any shares in treasury.
The full text of the resolutions passed at the AGM can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting which is available on the Company's website atwww.savannah- energy.com.
About Savannah Energy:
Savannah Energy PLC is an AIM market listed African-focused British independent energy company sustainably developing high quality, high potential energy projects in Nigeria and Niger, with a focus on delivering material long term returns for stakeholders. In Nigeria, the Company has controlling interests in the cash flow generative Uquo and Stubb Creek oil and gas fields, and the Accugas midstream business in South East Nigeria, which provides gas contributing to over 10% of Nigeria's daily national average thermal power generation. In Niger, the Company has interests in two large PSC areas located in the highly oil prolific Agadem Rift Basin of South East Niger, where the Company has made five oil discoveries and seismically identified a large exploration prospect inventory, consisting of 146 exploration targets to be considered for potential future drilling activity.