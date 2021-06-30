Log in
    SAVP   GB00BP41S218

SAVANNAH ENERGY PLC

(SAVP)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/02 08:00:00 am
19.25 GBX   +6.94%
12:48pSAVANNAH ENERGY  : 2021 AGM Results RNS
06/29Correction to Chad ExxonMobil Workers Strike Article on Monday
06/28Chad's ExxonMobil Workers Strike, Reducing Crude Output
Savannah Energy : 2021 AGM Results RNS

06/30/2021 | 12:48pm EDT
30 June 2021

Savannah Energy PLC

("Savannah" or "the Company")

Annual General Meeting ("AGM") Results

The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today all the resolutions set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting were passed by way of a poll by the requisite majority. The votes received in relation to the resolutions were as follows:

Resolution

For

For

Against

Against

Votes Withheld

* indicates Special Resolution

(No. of

(%)

(No. of

(%)

(No. of shares)

shares)

shares)

1.

To receive the Annual

Report and Accounts.

631,541,186

99.14

5,481,575

0.86

6,952,500

2.

To appoint BDO LLP as

auditor of the Company.

636,972,761

99.99

50,000

0.01

6,952,500

3.

To authorise the Audit and

Risk Committee to determine

the remuneration of the

auditor.

636,972,761

99.99

50,000

0.01

6,952,500

4.

To authorise the Directors

to allot Ordinary shares.

632,995,480

99.89

717,195

0.11

10,262,586

5.

To authorise the Directors

to disapply pre-emption rights.

*

630,263,905

99.10

5,743,005

0.90

7,968,351

6.

To authorise the Company

to make market purchases of

Ordinary shares of the

Company. *

633,742,761

99.49

3,280,000

0.51

6,952,500

*Special Resolution

NOTES:

  1. All resolutions were passed.
  2. Proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman of the AGM have been included in the "For" total for the appropriate resolution.
  3. A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares voted "For" or "Against" any resolution.
  4. The number of shares in issue at 6:00 p.m. on 28 June 2021 was 996,408,412 (the "Share Capital") and at that time, the Company did not hold any shares in treasury.
  5. The full text of the resolutions passed at the AGM can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting which is available on the Company's website at www.savannah- energy.com.

For further information, please contact:

Savannah Energy

+44 (0) 20 3817 9844

Andrew Knott, CEO

Isatou Semega-Janneh, CFO

Sally Marshak, Communications Consultant

Strand Hanson (Nominated Adviser)

+44 (0) 20 7409 3494

James Spinney

Ritchie Balmer

Rory Murphy

finnCap Ltd (Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 20 7220 0500

Christopher Raggett

Tim Redfern

Panmure Gordon (UK) Ltd (Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 20 7886 2500

John Prior

Hugh Rich

Camarco

+44 (0) 203 757 4980

Billy Clegg

Owen Roberts

Violet Wilson

About Savannah Energy:

Savannah Energy PLC is an AIM market listed African-focused British independent energy company sustainably developing high quality, high potential energy projects in Nigeria and Niger, with a focus on delivering material long term returns for stakeholders. In Nigeria, the Company has controlling interests in the cash flow generative Uquo and Stubb Creek oil and gas fields, and the Accugas midstream business in South East Nigeria, which provides gas contributing to over 10% of Nigeria's daily national average thermal power generation. In Niger, the Company has interests in two large PSC areas located in the highly oil prolific Agadem Rift Basin of South East Niger, where the Company has made five oil discoveries and seismically identified a large exploration prospect inventory, consisting of 146 exploration targets to be considered for potential future drilling activity.

Further information on Savannah Energy PLC can be found on the Company's website: www.savannah- energy.com.

Disclaimer

Savannah Energy plc published this content on 30 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 16:47:39 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
