    SAVP   GB00BP41S218

SAVANNAH ENERGY PLC

(SAVP)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/02 08:00:00 am
19.25 GBX   +6.94%
06:37pSAVANNAH ENERGY  : Posting of 2020 Annual Report & Notice of AGM
PU
06:09pSAVANNAH ENERGY  : Annual Report & Accounts 2020
PU
06/03Exxon surrenders interest in Ghana's offshore oil block
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Savannah Energy : Posting of 2020 Annual Report & Notice of AGM

06/07/2021 | 06:37pm BST
7 June 2021

Savannah Energy PLC

("Savannah" or "the Company")

Posting of 2020 Annual Report and Notice of AGM

Savannah Energy PLC, the African-focused British independent energy company sustainably developing high quality, high potential energy projects in Nigeria and Niger, confirms that the 2020 Annual Report and Accounts ("Annual Report) and the Notice of the Annual General Meeting ("AGM" or "Meeting") are now available on the Company's website: www.savannah-energy.comand at Digital 2020 Annual Report, and that the Notice of the AGM has been posted to shareholders today with the Annual Report to follow shortly.

The AGM will be held at 10.30 a.m. on Wednesday, 30 June 2021 at 40 Bank Street, London, E14 5NR. The Company continues to monitor developments relating to the current outbreak of Covid-19, including the related public health guidance and legislation issued by the UK Government. At the time of publication of this Notice, it is expected that there may still be restrictions on our ability to host Shareholders at our AGM on 30 June 2021. Due to the expected restrictions on indoor gatherings applicable at that time, Shareholders may not be permitted to attend the physical location for the AGM in person or, if attendance at the venue is permissible at the relevant time, it is likely to be very limited in terms of numbers. We, therefore, strongly recommend that Shareholders do not attend the AGM in person and instead appoint the Chairman of the Meeting to act as their proxy (as a named proxy other than the Chairman risks not being allowed to attend the Meeting). If, despite this recommendation, any Shareholders or their proxies (other than the Chairman) still intend to attend the Meeting in person, they are strongly encouraged to advise the Company at least 48 hours in advance of the Meeting by emailing ir@savannah-energy.com or by telephoning +44 (0) 20 3817 9844. The making of any such communication will not guarantee admittance to the AGM, if the Board considers that such admittance would be in breach of rules governing public gatherings and/or the need to protect the health and safety of those already in the Meeting

Details on how to submit your proxy vote are set out in the section of the Notice of AGM headed "Voting Arrangements - Action to be taken".

The AGM will be live streamed on the internet, accessible via the Company's website on www.savannah- energy.com. Those wishing to watch the Meeting should register their interest by completing the form at www.savannah-energy.com/investors/AGMbefore close of trading on 25 June 2021. Shareholders watching the Meeting via this facility will not be counted in the quorum for the Meeting and will not be able to participate in the Meeting, including by voting or asking questions, on the day.

Nevertheless, the Board recognises the importance of the AGM as an opportunity for Shareholders to engage with the Directors and, accordingly, if you are a Shareholder and you wish to submit a question in relation to the business of the AGM, please send your question by completing the form at www.savannah-energy.com/investors/AGMbefore close of trading on 25 June 2021; in the form please include your name and how you hold your shares. The Board will attempt to answer as many of these questions as possible during the Meeting.

The results of the AGM will be announced shortly after its conclusion and published on the Company's website.

For further information, please refer to the Company's website www.savannah-energy.comor contact:

Savannah Energy

+44 (0) 20 3817 9844

Andrew Knott, CEO

Isatou Semega-Janneh, CFO

Sally Marshak, Communications Consultant

Strand Hanson (Nominated Adviser)

+44 (0) 20 7409 3494

James Spinney

Ritchie Balmer

Rory Murphy

finnCap Ltd (Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 20 7220 0500

Christopher Raggett

Tim Redfern

Panmure Gordon (UK) Ltd (Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 20 7886 2500

John Prior

Hugh Rich

Camarco

+44 (0) 203 757 4980

Billy Clegg

Owen Roberts

Violet Wilson

About Savannah Energy:

Savannah Energy PLC is an AIM market listed African-focused British independent energy company sustainably developing high quality, high potential energy projects in Nigeria and Niger, with a focus on delivering material long term returns for stakeholders. In Nigeria, the Company has controlling interests in the cash flow generative Uquo and Stubb Creek oil and gas fields, and the Accugas midstream business in South East Nigeria, which provides gas contributing to over 10% of Nigeria's daily national average thermal power generation. In Niger, the Company has interests in two large PSC areas located in the highly oil prolific Agadem Rift Basin of South East Niger, where the Company has made five oil discoveries and seismically identified a large exploration prospect inventory, consisting of 146 exploration targets to be considered for potential future drilling activity.

Further information on Savannah Energy PLC can be found on the Company's website: www.savannah- energy.com.

Disclaimer

Savannah Energy plc published this content on 07 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2021 17:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
