Savannah Resources confirms Portugal legal action has ended

Savannah Resources PLC - Europe-focused lithium development company - Confirms that the legal action brought against Portugal by the parish of Covas do Barroso has been been extinguished. Follows Mirandela fiscal and administrative court ruling in February 2023 that the Portuguese state and ministry of economy are not legitimate parties in the lawsuit. As a result, the defendants and Savannah, as a counter-interested party, have been acquitted of all requests made by the Covas do Barroso parish council, while the latter's period for appeal has now expired.

Current stock price: 3.05 pence, up 5.2% on Monday

12-month change: down 34%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

