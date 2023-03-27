Advanced search
  5. Savannah Energy PLC
SAVANNAH ENERGY PLC

(SAVP)
06:40aSavannah Resources confirms Portugal legal action has ended
AN
03/24Savannah Energy to legally dispute Chad seizing production assets
AN
03/23Chad says it has nationalized all assets owned by Exxon Mobil
RE
Savannah Resources confirms Portugal legal action has ended

03/27/2023 | 06:40am EDT
Savannah Resources PLC - Europe-focused lithium development company - Confirms that the legal action brought against Portugal by the parish of Covas do Barroso has been been extinguished. Follows Mirandela fiscal and administrative court ruling in February 2023 that the Portuguese state and ministry of economy are not legitimate parties in the lawsuit. As a result, the defendants and Savannah, as a counter-interested party, have been acquitted of all requests made by the Covas do Barroso parish council, while the latter's period for appeal has now expired.

Current stock price: 3.05 pence, up 5.2% on Monday

12-month change: down 34%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SAVANNAH ENERGY PLC 0.00% 26.25 Delayed Quote.0.00%
SAVANNAH RESOURCES PLC 5.17% 3.05 Delayed Quote.26.09%
