Savannah Resources : Interim Results

28 October 2020 I n t e r i m R e s u l t s Savannah Resources plc (AIM: SAV, FWB: SAV and SWB: SAV), the resource development company, is pleased to announce its interim financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2020. Highlights: Corporate Net loss from continuing operations 44% less than in first half 2019 at £1.1m. COVID-19 related cost saving measures contributed to first half 2020 Administration Expenses being 42% (£0.8m) lower than the same period in 2019.

COVID-19 related cost saving measures contributed to first half 2020 Administration Expenses being 42% (£0.8m) lower than the same period in 2019. Cash position at 30 June 2020 was £1.7m. Following significantly oversubscribed placing of £2.34m in September, proforma cash position as at 30 September was £3.2m

An impairment of £5.4m was recorded in anticipation of the sale of the Company's projects in Oman to Force Commodities resulting in an overall loss after tax of £6.5m

Measures taken in early March to mitigate COVID-19 impact on staff and stakeholders. Mitigation measures continuing with staff & stakeholder wellbeing a priority Mina do Barroso, Portugal Technical: Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and Mine Plan (MP): Reports submitted to the regulator as part of the project approval process. Savannah now preparing responses to the regulator's recent additional information requests (as per the licencing process)

Metallurgical test work: Encouraging results received from battery chemical production test work on Mina do Barroso concentrate

Definitive Feasibility Study ('DFS'): Revisions made to the project's design for the EIA and MP to be fully assessed and incorporated into the DFS which is to be completed in 2021 Commercial: Offtake and Strategic Partnerships: Negotiations continued around a life-ofmine-lithium offtake and strategic project investment with a number of industrial counterparties

life-ofmine-lithium offtake and strategic project investment with a number of industrial counterparties Agreement with EIT InnoEnergy: EU-linked group engaged to secure commercial partners and finance for Mina do Barroso as part of the European Commission's battery initiative Community & Public/Government Relations: Community engagement: Continued with COVID-related restrictions observed. The Benefit Sharing Plan was advanced and will be presented in the near future

COVID-related restrictions observed. The Benefit Sharing Plan was advanced and will be presented in the near future Socio-economic impact report: The School of Economics and Management at the University of Minho, published a report highlighting the economic and social benefits Mina do Barroso could bring to the local and national economy

impact report: The School of Economics and Management at the University of Minho, published a report highlighting the economic and social benefits Mina do Barroso could bring to the local and national economy Public & government engagement: Increased awareness of the project through greater media, government and industry engagement through a range of channels and events Mutamba Mineral Sands Projects, Mozambique Third key, 25-year, Mining Licence (9228C) formally awarded. 4.4Bt Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource now wholly covered by Mining Licences

25-year, Mining Licence (9228C) formally awarded. 4.4Bt Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource now wholly covered by Mining Licences Work on the project accelerated to ensure compliance with the requirements of the new licences and to re-activate the Pre-Feasibility Study

re-activate the Pre-Feasibility Study Farview Solutions appointed as strategic adviser to assist in identifying the best technical, economic and corporate development options for Mutamba

Ilmenite prices continued to increase during the first half of the year Block 4 & Block 5 Copper Projects, Oman Divestment of stakes in the copper joint ventures to ASX-listed Force Commodities announced 1 September following a strategic review of options available to Savannah

ASX-listed Force Commodities announced 1 September following a strategic review of options available to Savannah The transaction, which is expected to close shortly, gives Savannah long term, cost free, exposure to these projects CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT I would first like to acknowledge the dedicated efforts of our staff over the course of this turbulent year to ensure we have been able to continue to progress our portfolio of assets, despite the personal and business challenges and disruptions caused by the COVID-19 virus. These efforts reflect our underlying responsibilities to the communities with which we live and work, and also our passionate belief in the role Savannah can play in the energy transition now underway. It is clear that one positive outcome from the current situation is the increased focus being placed on the environment and, in turn, the role of 'green' industries in the long term global economic recovery, with governments prioritising 'green' investments as a key part of economic recovery packages. We believe Savannah, through its ownership of Mina do Barroso (the "MdB Project"), is ideally placed to play an important role in these initiatives as the foundation for a new European industry. To be clear, the future dynamics in the lithium market have not changed. They remain very encouraging. If anything, the uncertainty about how the extra demand for lithium created by the auto and power sectors will be met has likely increased following the suspension and cancellation of various new and expansion projects over the past two years. The major change we have observed is in sentiment towards electric vehicles, the lithium-ion battery industry, and most recently the battery raw material supply sector. In simple terms these new technologies and the specific threats and opportunities that exist in these new markets are becoming more tangible for investors, politicians, and the general public. Furthermore, this is a global trend with Europe arguably setting the pace of change (the European Commission added lithium to its critical raw materials list in September). All of these factors have led to some notable re-ratings of Electric Vehicle company valuations, with significant finance being secured by new and existing battery manufacturers for plant constructions and expansions, and, most recently, the re-ratings of lithium development and production equities which have achieved key milestones. Savannah has sought to exploit this improved sentiment by accelerating its own commercial discussions, increasing our engagement with the European Battery Alliance and EIT InnoEnergy, the group appointed by the European Commission for the industrialisation of the battery sector in Europe, and increasing our government, public and community relations in Portugal. As a result, Savannah is recognised by key market participants as a vital upstream player in Europe's lithium battery industry. In line with our increased efforts around Mina do Barroso, we have looked to free up greater internal resources by streamlining the group's project portfolio through the divestment of our copper projects in Oman. We continue to believe the value of our Mutamba project in Mozambique is not fully recognised by the market. Following the full award of the key Mining Licences in December 2019 and this January, we have therefore commissioned an experienced mineral sands executive as strategic adviser to help us define the best development path for this project. Finally, we added to our working capital position via the £2.3 million cash fundraise in September. We decided to keep the fundraise relatively small as we remain confident of announcing an offtake agreement for the lithium product from Mina do Barroso and/or a strategic investment partner for the project in the coming months. These developments will enable us to access other forms of finance for the development of the project, as well as improving Savannah's market valuation. Mina do Barroso, Portugal Significant progress was made on all fronts at Mina do Barroso during the first half of the year, and this progress continues as I write. The great technical achievement and key milestone during the period was the submission of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and Mine Plan (MP) to the Portuguese regulator at the end of May. This was a huge task for our technical team and multiple external consultants, which was completed in a highly comprehensive way, resulting in Savannah being able to present a 'low impact' project which, we believe, balances significant lithium production and economic, social and demographic benefits for stakeholders with responsible and sustainable management of the environment before, during and after the MdB Project's operating life. As laid out in the licencing process, the environmental regulator has conducted an initial review of the EIA submission and has requested additional information on certain aspects of the proposals. Again, Savannah's team and our consultants have been working diligently to prepare comprehensive responses, which will be submitted to the regulator in the coming weeks. Once received, the regulator will continue with its assessment of the MdB Project followed by a round of public consultation and, we expect, conclude to award the project's environmental license in 2021. While it was difficult to undertake fieldwork and drilling during the period due to COVID-related restrictions, the EIA work helped us to identify aspects of the MdB Project which will require further appraisal as part of the ongoing Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS") which we expect to complete next year. Encouraging metallurgical test work results continued during the period with concentrate from Mina do Barroso performing well in refinery processes commonly used in the production of battery grade lithium chemicals. The EU sponsored 'LiRef ' programme, which is assessing new production methods for lithium hydroxide, for which Savannah has provided ore and concentrate is also progressing well, with results expected in 2021 following delays resulting from COVID-19 at the programme's testing facility. In parallel with the progress made on the technical features of the MdB Project, Savannah has also made very encouraging progress with the commercial and social aspects of the project. Commercial discussions around a life-of-mine lithium offtake have advanced significantly during the year. Securing an offtake agreement would be a major de-risking step and should, along with the completed DFS and a completed project licencing process, provide the necessary credentials to give project finance providers the confidence with which to lend to Savannah for Mina do Barroso's construction. We have also continued our discussions with potential strategic investors in the MdB Project which would provide a capital contribution towards the ongoing development and construction of the project and bring relevant skills and useful business connections into our Portuguese subsidiary. Of equal importance to the MdB Project's technical and commercial development is its impact on society and in particular the local communities living near the project. Savannah is seeking to minimise the impact of the MdB Project on our local stakeholders while maximising the economic, social and demographic benefits it can bring both to the local area and the region. While direct interaction with our neighbouring communities has been deliberately kept to a minimum in recent months to minimise the risk from COVID-19, we continued to develop our plans for community engagement and our Benefit Sharing Plan, which will be presented at an appropriate point. In July 2020 we were also pleased to publish a report authored by Professors Cerejeira and Carballo-Cruz from the School of Economics and Management at the prestigious University of Minho, which highlighted the very compelling economic, social and demographic benefits the MdB Project's development could bring both to the local region, and to the Portuguese economy as a whole. The Professors also made recommendations to the national and local authorities in Portugal, the European Commission, and ourselves regarding the opportunity presented by the MdB Project and how these benefits could best be shared with local stakeholders. Following the publication of this report, which was covered in the Portuguese media, we have increased our engagement with the wider Portuguese market through media interviews, creation of a widely distributed newspaper supplement describing the green aspects of the MdB Project, releasing our new project video, and joining high profile online events hosted by relevant industry groups and initiatives. We also presented the MdB Project at the September meeting of the European Battery Alliance, which was dedicated to Raw Materials for the European Battery Industry and had well over three hundred attendees from more than two hundred companies, institutions and banks. Mineral Sands Projects, Mozambique With the last of the three key Mining Licences formally awarded in January 2020, Savannah accelerated its work on the project in the first half of the year to ensure compliance with the near and long term requirements of the new licences and to re-activate the Pre-Feasibility Study. Prior to COVID-related restrictions impacting on field activities, our local team and its consultants successfully demarcated the boundaries of the licences as required by the licencing regulations. The licence regulations also require Environmental Impact Assessments to be completed on each concession and that land use and utilisation agreements (DUATs) are in place. Competitive tender processes were held for both these major pieces of work. As a result, work on the DUATs is well underway, and Savannah expects to appoint a consultant to begin the critical EIA work in the coming weeks. We have often highlighted the significance of the 4.4Bt, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource at Mutamba in the context of the global mineral sands industry. The project is one of the largest undeveloped opportunities worldwide. Furthermore, the presence of Rio Tinto as joint venture partner and product off taker should, in our view, provide an indication to the market of the project's significance and potential. However, Savannah's board, like many of our shareholders, has believed for some time that this potential is not fully appreciated by the capital markets. Perhaps the higher priority that we have placed on Mina do Barroso in the last two years has impacted the market's perception of Mutamba, as may the extended period required by the government to assess the consortium's mining licence applications during 2018 and 2019. Whatever the reason, Savannah is taking action to make Mutamba's valuable potential more apparent for the benefit of all our stakeholders. Having discussed the situation with our partner, Rio Tinto, Savannah recently took the decision to appoint Farview Solutions as strategic adviser to the company in relation to Mutamba. Farview Solutions is run by Bruce Griffin, one of the most experienced executives in the titanium and mineral sands industry having held senior positions with BHP Billiton, TZMI, Lomon Billions and currently as Commercial Director for Sheffield Resources. Savannah will work with Farview over the coming months to not only identify the best development strategy for the project from a technical and economic perspective, but also to potentially create a commercial and corporate structure around the project which allows its market value to be properly recognised. The prize of eventual mineral sands production certainly remains worth chasing. Mozambique-based mineral sands producer, Kenmare Resources, reported ilmenite prices rose for the fifth consecutive quarter in Q2 2020 with demand holding up whilst supply experienced some COVID-19 related constraints. We look forward on reporting back to our shareholders on the plans we create for Mutamba with the assistance of Farview and our partner, Rio Tinto. Copper Projects, Oman We were pleased to announce in September that we had agreed to divest our stakes in the Block 4 and Block 5 copper joint ventures in Oman to ASX-listed Force Commodities ("Force"). As shareholders will know, these projects have become less significant in Savannah's asset portfolio following the acquisition of, and subsequent progress made, at Mina do Barroso. The strategic review we initiated last year looked at a number of options for our further participation in the projects. It concluded that an appropriately structured divestment which allowed Savannah to commit more of its resources and capital to its higher priority projects while maintaining risk free exposure to these assets was the best option. Hence, we are well satisfied with the transaction we have This is an excerpt of the original content. 