Savannah Resources : Newsletter October 2021

Barroso Lithium Project Newsletter N º 6.21 October 2021 Savannah Resources PLC ("Savannah") is a mineral exploration company listed on the London stock exchange (AIM: SAV) and is developing a lithium project in the Barroso region, which is the subject of these newsletters. Savannah's main goal is to provide the communities surrounding the project with a regular flow of information on work underway and planned. The Barroso Lithium Project, which will be developed responsibly and in accordance with best environmental practices, will bring exceptional economic, demographic, social and commercial opportunities to the Barroso region. October at Barroso Lithium Project Savannah maintains its commitment to the development of the Barroso Lithium project. With the team fully committed to achieving the project's success, we believe that we will bring solid added value to the region, create suitable opportunities for local populations and design a more prosperous future, but without ever letting go of traditions, which are the greatest wealth of any community. We believe that this is a collaborative path based on transparency, and that's why we have several contact lines available and created the Information Center, a space for all those who want to know credible information about the project, ask questions, and visualise through a 3D model what the operating project will actually look like. And that's why we invite you to visit us! Work in Progress Savannah's team has carried out several necessary works to ensure the maintenance of the existing concession license, C-100. Soil samples were collected in several places, in order to keep monitoring their quality. In the NOA area, work was carried out to blast and extract litiniferous pegmatite and, at the same time, vibration monitoring was carried out in two locations. Fieldwork - Soil collection, blasting and vibration monitoring

The Environmental Impact Assessment As everyone knows, the Environmental Impact Study (EIA) on the project has been under analysis by the Portuguese Environment Agency (APA). This is a long and detailed process under the full responsibility of the APA, which also underwent a period of public consultation with the population and all stakeholders, both in Portugal and in Spain, given the relative proximity to the neighbouring country. We look forward with expectation to the possible issuing of an Environmental Impact Declaration. The Land Acquisition Programme A land acquisition programme is underway at the moment and the work has been carried out through a dedicated Savannah team, which includes Landfound (http://www.landfound.pt/), a company specialized in carrying out this type of work. It is this team that has made direct contact with the various owners. Savannah is looking to acquire the lands covered by its Mining Lease and is making offers to local landowners based on a standard formula. The identification of lands is a necessary part of this process and you will have seen vehicles in the area that are carrying out this work. With this is a requirement to clear the boundaries of some of the blocks of land for the respective measurements and subsequent records to be made. It is a wide work, in which we have had the collaboration and willingness of several owners, whom we want to thank for all their help and availability. So far, we have around 290 properties identified, around 105 properties measured, 10 purchased and sale contracts, 1 deed performed referring to 4 properties, and 3 scheduled deeds referring to 47 properties. The total value of these contracts and deeds represents an investment of around €1,378,000. We await the legalisation of documentation for several properties before proceeding to the purchase and sale agreement and respective deed. Field work - Land Acquisition Programme Team The Benefit Sharing Plan Savannah is committed to delivering real benefits tailored to the needs and interests of local communities. An initial analysis was carried out by a specialist consultant, S317 consulting, and our dedicated community affairs team, which is now being finalised. We are reviewing and putting together all the details in a document so that we can work together with the community and local authorities to present the plan developed by Savannah and get everyone's comments.

This collaborative process will allow us to build a comprehensive program of activities, adjusted to what is really expected locally. At this stage, we will also present the creation of our foundation, which will be a way of putting into practice the activity plan and ensuring that the investment is carried out as defined. To note that Savannah will deliver €500,000 annually to the foundation from the commencement of production. Our Local Hallmark Savannah has always excelled in its presence and involvement with local communities, trying every day to better understand the region, its needs and traditions. We received a request for support to repair a house in Covas do Barroso which had fallen into poor condition. Savannah was pleased to be able to pay for the construction of new roof on the property, improving the quality of life for the resident concerned. It is Savannah's goal to always leave a positive legacy, so we will be maintaining these types of actions t during our presence in the region. Roof Rehabilitation in a house at Covas do Barroso The Community Information Center We would like to remind you that the Community Information Centre in Covas do Barroso has a 3D model of the project available, which allows for a closer view of the reality of how this project will be built. This is the ideal place to get to know the project in detail and discover the real facts associated with the development of the Barroso Lithium project. At the moment, the Information Centre is closed for the vacation of our employee, who will no longer work with us, and to whom we thank her for her dedication. However, very soon we will have a new collaborator, who will keep the Information Centre open for the benefit of all who seek information about the project. We cannot fail to mention the sad incident that took place about two weeks ago, inside the Information Centre. A member of the Savannah team was attacked, so we had to proceed with the registration of a complaint with the GNR in Boticas. We believe it was just an isolated incident, albeit unacceptable, as we have trust in the community where we operate and open dialogue. The Information Centre has a dedicated e-mail address, centro.informacao@savannahresources.pt, and a phone line, +351 276 438 008. We will inform you shortly about the reopening and new timing.