Savannah Resources : Next Stage of Mina do Barroso EIA Process Completed

Results from the public consultation and the Evaluation Committee's review will then form the basis for the Committee's "Final Technical Statement" which will allow APA to prepare the contents of the Environmental Impact Declaration ("DIA") and award the Project its DIA

This declaration is followed by a period of public consultation during which the EIA is also reviewed by APA's Evaluation Committee. Taking into account the Christmas vacation, this period is expected to begin in early 2021

Following submission of the additional information, we expect to receive a "declaration of the conformity" of the EIA in the next 20 workings days

As expected, APA requested additional material which was compiled by Savannah's technical team and its environmental consultants and has now been submitted

As highlighted in the Company's 1 June 2020 announcement, "Submission of EIA & Mine Plan for Mina do Barroso", APA has an opportunity in the

This additional submission further underlines Savannah's commitment to developing and operating Mina do Barroso in a low impact, responsible and sustainable way which will bring long term social, environmental, economic and demographic benefits to all the Project's stakeholders and to Portugal.

Savannah is pleased to announce that as part of the next stage in the Environmental Impact Assessment ('EIA') process for the Company's wholly owned Mina do Barroso lithium project ("Mina do Barroso" or the "Project"), it has successfully submitted additional and revised information in response to the anticipated request it received from Agência Portuguesa do Ambiente ('APA'), the Portuguese regulatory body.

This will complete the 'Pre-Phase' stage of the application process, which will then move to the second stage, expected to take 60 working days, and subject to receipt of approval from the APA, will result in the Project receiving its Environmental Title

David Archer, Savannah's Chief Executive Officer said:

"As prescribed by the approval process for EIAs in Portugal, we expected a request from APA for additional information and revisions to the format of our original submission following its initial review. It is a standard part of the process. I would like to thank our internal technical team and external consultants who have worked extremely hard to provide a comprehensive, high quality response to the request made.

"Savannah remains committed to developing and operating Mina do Barroso in a way which minimises its impact on the environment and local communities while bringing significant economic benefits over the long term for all the Project's stakeholders. Once the EIA document's conformity has been confirmed by APA in the coming weeks it will be published by APA as part of the public consultation process. We look forward to the public release of the study in due course which will provide all stakeholders with a highly comprehensive, fact-based, overview of the Project's design, construction, operation and decommissioning in relation to the environment and local communities."

Regulatory Information

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

**ENDS**

For further information please visit www.savannahresources.com or contact:

Savannah Resources PLC Tel: +44 20 7117 2489 David Archer, CEO SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nominated Advisor) Tel: +44 20 3470 0470 David Hignell / Charlie Bouverat finnCap Ltd (Joint Broker) Tel: +44 20 7220 0500 Christopher Raggett WH Ireland Limited (Joint Broker) Tel: +44 20 7220 1698 James Joyce/ Matt Chan (Corporate Finance) Adam Pollock/ Jasper Berry (Corporate Broking) Camarco (Financial PR) Tel: +44 20 3757 4980 Nick Hennis / Gordon Poole

S A V A N N A H R E S O U R C E P L C / / W W W . S A V A N N A H R E S O U R C E S . C O M