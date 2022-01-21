Savannah Resources : PDMR Notification

Savannah, the resource development company focused on becoming Europe's most significant producer of spodumene lithium concentrate from its Barroso Lithium Project in Portugal, has been informed that, Mr Sascha Keen, Strategic Financing Executive, carried out a 'sale and re-purchase' of 150,000 ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") held under the name of his wholly owned company (SXS PRODUCTIONS SL) into a new share dealing account (the "Transfer") which will be held in his personal name. Following the Transfer Mr Keen's resulting beneficial interest is 150,000 Ordinary Shares representing 0.01% of the issued share capital of the Company.
This Announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK version of the market abuse regulation (EU No. 596/2014) as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("UK MAR").
For further information please visit www.savannahresources.com or contact:
About Savannah
Savannah is the owner of the Barroso Lithium Project, located close to key infrastructure in Northern Portugal which contains the most significant spodumene lithium resource in Western Europe. With a positive Scoping Study which outlined a conventional mine and concentrator operation producing 175,000t of spodumene concentrate per annum, Savannah is progressing the development and environmental licencing of the Barroso Lithium Project. A Definitive Feasibility Study is underway, and Portugal's environmental regulator is currently evaluating Savannah's Environmental Impact Assessment study.
The Company is listed and regulated on AIM and the Company's ordinary shares are also available on the Quotation Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FWB) under the symbol FWB: SAV, and the Börse Stuttgart (SWB) under the ticker "SAV".
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL
RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM:
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name:
Sascha Keen
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status:
Strategic Financing Executive
b)
Initial notification/Amendment:
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor
a)
Name:
Savannah Resources Plc
b)
LEI:
213800UCK16HW5KKGP60
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type
of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of
Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each in the
instrument:
Company
Identification code:
ISIN:GB00B647W791
b)
Nature of the transaction:
Sale of Ordinary Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s):
Price(s)
Volume(s)
(i) £ 0.0430
150,000
pence
d)
Aggregated information:
Aggregated volume:
N/A
Price:
e)
Date of the transaction:
29 December 2021
f)
Place of the transaction:
London Stock Exchange
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name:
Sascha Keen
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status:
Strategic Financing Executive
b)
Initial notification/Amendment:
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor
a)
Name:
Savannah Resources Plc
b)
LEI:
213800UCK16HW5KKGP60
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type
of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of
Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each in the
instrument:
Company
Identification code:
ISIN:GB00B647W791
b)
Nature of the transaction:
Purchase of Ordinary Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s):
Price(s)
Volume(s)
(i) £ 0.0430
33,115
pence
(ii) £ 0.0450
17,187
pence
(iii) £ 0.0470
34,168
pence
(iv) £ 0.0500
32,399
pence
15,658
(v) £ 0.0510
pence
3,973
(vi) £ 0.0520
pence
13,500
(vii) £ 0.0530
pence
d)
Aggregated information:
Aggregated volume:
150,000
Price:
£ 0.0476 pence
e)
Date of the transactions:
4, 5, 11, 12, 14, 17 and 19 January 2022
f)
Place of the transaction:
London Stock Exchange
**ENDS**
Savannah Resources plc published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 16:32:02 UTC.