Savannah Resources : PDMR Notification

21 January 2022

P D M R N o t i f i c a t i o n

Savannah, the resource development company focused on becoming Europe's most significant producer of spodumene lithium concentrate from its Barroso Lithium Project in Portugal, has been informed that, Mr Sascha Keen, Strategic Financing Executive, carried out a 'sale and re-purchase' of 150,000 ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") held under the name of his wholly owned company (SXS PRODUCTIONS SL) into a new share dealing account (the "Transfer") which will be held in his personal name. Following the Transfer Mr Keen's resulting beneficial interest is 150,000 Ordinary Shares representing 0.01% of the issued share capital of the Company.

This Announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK version of the market abuse regulation (EU No. 596/2014) as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("UK MAR").

