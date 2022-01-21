Log in
    SAV   GB00B647W791

SAVANNAH RESOURCES PLC

(SAV)
Savannah Resources : PDMR Notification

01/21/2022 | 11:33am EST
21 January 2022

P D M R N o t i f i c a t i o n

Savannah, the resource development company focused on becoming Europe's most significant producer of spodumene lithium concentrate from its Barroso Lithium Project in Portugal, has been informed that, Mr Sascha Keen, Strategic Financing Executive, carried out a 'sale and re-purchase' of 150,000 ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") held under the name of his wholly owned company (SXS PRODUCTIONS SL) into a new share dealing account (the "Transfer") which will be held in his personal name. Following the Transfer Mr Keen's resulting beneficial interest is 150,000 Ordinary Shares representing 0.01% of the issued share capital of the Company.

This Announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK version of the market abuse regulation (EU No. 596/2014) as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("UK MAR").

Follow @SavannahRes on Twitter

Follow Savannah Resources on Linkedin

For further information please visit www.savannahresources.com or contact:

Savannah Resources PLC

Tel: +44 20 7117 2489

David Archer, CEO

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nominated Advisor)

Tel: +44 20 3470 0470

David Hignell / Charlie Bouverat

finnCap Ltd (Joint Broker)

Tel: +44 20 7220 0500

Christopher Raggett / Tim Redfern

WH Ireland Limited (Joint Broker)

Tel: +44 20 7220 1666

Jessica Cave/ Ben Good (Corporate Finance)

Adam Pollock/ Jasper Berry (Corporate Broking)

Camarco (Financial PR)

Tel: +44 20 3757 4980

Gordon Poole/ Emily Hall

S A V A N N A H R E S O U R C E P L C / / W W W . S A V A N N A H R E S O U R C E S . C O M

About Savannah

Savannah is the owner of the Barroso Lithium Project, located close to key infrastructure in Northern Portugal which contains the most significant spodumene lithium resource in Western Europe. With a positive Scoping Study which outlined a conventional mine and concentrator operation producing 175,000t of spodumene concentrate per annum, Savannah is progressing the development and environmental licencing of the Barroso Lithium Project. A Definitive Feasibility Study is underway, and Portugal's environmental regulator is currently evaluating Savannah's Environmental Impact Assessment study.

The Company is listed and regulated on AIM and the Company's ordinary shares are also available on the Quotation Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FWB) under the symbol FWB: SAV, and the Börse Stuttgart (SWB) under the ticker "SAV".

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL

RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM:

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name:

Sascha Keen

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status:

Strategic Financing Executive

b)

Initial notification/Amendment:

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

a)

Name:

Savannah Resources Plc

b)

LEI:

213800UCK16HW5KKGP60

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of

Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each in the

instrument:

Company

Identification code:

ISIN:GB00B647W791

b)

Nature of the transaction:

Sale of Ordinary Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s)

Volume(s)

(i) £ 0.0430

150,000

pence

S A V A N N A H R E S O U R C E P L C / / W W W . S A V A N N A H R E S O U R C E S . C O M

d)

Aggregated information:

Aggregated volume:

N/A

Price:

e)

Date of the transaction:

29 December 2021

f)

Place of the transaction:

London Stock Exchange

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name:

Sascha Keen

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status:

Strategic Financing Executive

b)

Initial notification/Amendment:

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

a)

Name:

Savannah Resources Plc

b)

LEI:

213800UCK16HW5KKGP60

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of

Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each in the

instrument:

Company

Identification code:

ISIN:GB00B647W791

b)

Nature of the transaction:

Purchase of Ordinary Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s)

Volume(s)

(i) £ 0.0430

33,115

pence

(ii) £ 0.0450

17,187

pence

(iii) £ 0.0470

34,168

pence

(iv) £ 0.0500

32,399

pence

15,658

S A V A N N A H R E S O U R C E P L C / / W W W . S A V A N N A H R E S O U R C E S . C O M

(v) £ 0.0510

pence

3,973

(vi) £ 0.0520

pence

13,500

(vii) £ 0.0530

pence

d)

Aggregated information:

Aggregated volume:

150,000

Price:

£ 0.0476 pence

e)

Date of the transactions:

4, 5, 11, 12, 14, 17 and 19 January 2022

f)

Place of the transaction:

London Stock Exchange

**ENDS**

S A V A N N A H R E S O U R C E P L C / / W W W . S A V A N N A H R E S O U R C E S . C O M

Disclaimer

Savannah Resources plc published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 16:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
