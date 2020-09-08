Savannah Resources : Placing to Raise Approximately £2.3 million

8 September 2020

Placing to raise approximately £2.3 million

Savannah Resources plc (AIM: SAV, FWB: SAV and SWB: SAV) ("Savannah" or the "Company"), the resource development company, today announces its intention to conduct an accelerated bookbuild ("ABB") placing to complete a raise of gross proceeds of approximately £2.3 million (the "Placing"), at a price of 1.8 pence per new Ordinary Share of 1 pence each (the "Placing Price").

The net proceeds of the Placing will be used to supplement Savannah's existing working capital as it continues to advance its Mina do Barroso lithium project in Portugal (the "Project") and Mutamba Mineral sands joint venture in Mozambique.

The European Commission has just added lithium to its list of critical raw materials, reflecting the importance of the metal (and lithium-ion batteries) to the European Union's transition to e-mobility and future energy storage needs. The European Commission estimates that the region will need up to 18 times more lithium in 2030 and almost 60 times more in 2050 than is currently supplied to the whole EU. This means, as the largest deposit of spodumene lithium within the EU, Mina do Barroso could have a significant role to play as a long-term domestic source of supply of this critical mineral to European consumers.

The working capital secured by this placing will give Savannah a more robust financial position while it finalises an offtake agreement for the Project's lithium concentrate, continues its negotiations with potential strategic partners, progresses the Project's Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS") towards

completion, and responds to further information requests from Portugal's environmental regulator following the submission of the Project's Environmental Impact Assessment and Mine Plan in May.

Capital will also be used to maintain its ongoing operations in Mozambique, where it is working with its partner Rio Tinto to progress the 4.4Bt Mutamba mineral sands joint venture project.

The Company announced on 1 September that it was divesting its majority stakes in two copper projects (Blocks 4 & 5) in Oman in a transaction with ASX-listed company, Force Commodities Ltd ("Force"), which is expected to be completed in October. The divestment allows greater focus of internal resources on the remaining projects in Savannah's portfolio, but the Company does retain exposure to the copper projects through its new shareholding in Force, and preferential loan repayments and royalties resulting from future production.

The Placing is being conducted by an accelerated book building process which will commence immediately following the publication of this Announcement in accordance with the terms and conditions set out in the Appendix.

The Placing Price represents a discount of 12.2 per cent. to the previous day closing share price of 2.05 pence per share on 7 September 2020.

The Placing is being conducted by finnCap Limited ("finnCap") and WH Ireland Limited ("WH Ireland") as joint brokers (the "Joint Brokers") with SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP ("SP Angel") as Nominated Advisor. Members of the London Stock Exchange who are interested in participating in the Placing should contact the Joint Brokers using the details at the end of this announcement.

For further information please visit www.savannahresources.com or contact:

Savannah Resources PLC Tel: +44 20 7117 2489 David Archer, CEO SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nominated Advisor) Tel: +44 20 3470 0470 David Hignell / Charlie Bouverat finnCap Ltd (Joint Broker) Tel: +44 20 7220 0500 Christopher Raggett / Kate Washington (Corporate Finance) Tim Redfern / Tim Harper (Corporate Broking) WH Ireland Limited (Joint Broker) Tel: +44 20 7220 1698 James Joyce / Matt Chan (Corporate Finance) Adam Pollock / Jasper Berry (Corporate Broking) St Brides Partners Ltd (Financial PR) Tel: +44 20 7236 1177 Charlotte Page / Cosima Akerman

