  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Savannah Resources Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAV   GB00B647W791

SAVANNAH RESOURCES PLC

(SAV)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:11 2023-04-05 am EDT
3.050 GBX   -3.17%
11:54aSavannah Resources reports narrowed full year loss
AN
02:00aSavannah Resources Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
04/03Savannah Resources says Barroso public consultation period extended
AN
News 
Summary

Savannah Resources reports narrowed full year loss

04/05/2023 | 11:54am EDT
Savannah Resources PLC - European lithium development company - Reports pretax loss from continuing operations of GBP2.7 million in 2022, narrowed from GBP3.5 million a year prior. Adds revenue was zero in the period, unchanged from 2021, while administration expenses rose to GBP3.5 million from GBP3.3 million. Highlights a foreign exchange gain of GBP0.8 million compared to GBP0.2 million. Explains should a positive decision on the project's environmental report be received from the Portuguese environmental regulator, cash reserves will carry the company into the second phase of the environmental licencing process and allow Savannah to progress the definitive feasibility study on the Barroso Lithium Project.

Also announces wholly owned subsidiary, Savannah Lithium Ltd, has been joined as the counter-interested party in a lawsuit brought by the Parish of Covas do Barroso against the Ministry of Environment and Climate Action as defendant. Points out this mirrors the lawsuit which the Parish of Covas do Barroso brought against the Republic of Portugal and the Ministry of Economy in February 2022, which was extinguished in March 2023. Stresses the lawsuit neither impacts the Barroso Lithium Project's activities nor the current environmental impact assessment process which is moving to a conclusion. Adds advice from Savannah's lawyers was and remains that the lawsuit is without foundation.

Current stock price: 3.10 pence

12-month change: down 36%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EUROPEAN LITHIUM LIMITED 4.23% 0.074 Delayed Quote.-4.05%
SAVANNAH RESOURCES PLC -3.17% 3.05 Delayed Quote.36.96%
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -3,52 M -4,39 M -4,39 M
Net cash 2021 13,0 M 16,3 M 16,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 -19,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 53,2 M 66,5 M 66,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 46
Free-Float 75,5%
Chart SAVANNAH RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Savannah Resources Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVANNAH RESOURCES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,15 GBX
Average target price 17,90 GBX
Spread / Average Target 468%
Managers and Directors
Dale John Ferguson CEO, Executive Director & Technical Director
Michael McGarty Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Matthew J. K. King Non-Executive Chairman
James Gerald Leahy Independent Non-Executive Director
Mary Jo Jacobi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAVANNAH RESOURCES PLC36.96%66
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION23.88%57 836
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.5.95%57 600
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.9.70%10 683
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-5.38%9 928
ALLKEM LIMITED1.69%4 911
