Savannah Resources says Barroso public consultation period extended

(Alliance News) - Savannah Resources PLC on Monday said it has been told by the Portuguese Environmental Agency that the public consultation period on its Barroso lithium project will be extended by a further 15 days.

The Europe-focused lithium development company said the consultation will now end on April 19.

The overall 50 working day period allowed for the Portuguese Environmental Agency's notice of Environmental Impact Statement, which was initiated by Savannah's resubmission of the Barroso environmental report, is unchanged. The statement is still due by May 31.

"We recognise that the significant amount of documentation we submitted to [the Portuguese Environmental Agency] in our comprehensive optimisation of the project may take time for interested parties to review, so we understand the reasoning for this short extension to the public consultation period," said Chief Executive Officer Dale Ferguson.

"We continue to believe the revisions we have made to the project address the key points highlighted to us during the preceding phase of the Article 16 process about finding ways to further reduce the project's impact on the natural environment and the local population, while also creating socio-economic benefits that can be shared locally and at a national level."

Savannah Resources shares closed 1.6% higher at 3.15 pence each in London on Monday afternoon.

