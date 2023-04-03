Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Savannah Resources Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAV   GB00B647W791

SAVANNAH RESOURCES PLC

(SAV)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:13 2023-04-03 am EDT
3.100 GBX    0.00%
11:58aSavannah Resources says Barroso public consultation period extended
AN
03/27Savannah Resources confirms Portugal legal action has ended
AN
03/23Regulatory wins for Eden; Marula AIM listing progress
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Savannah Resources says Barroso public consultation period extended

04/03/2023 | 11:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Savannah Resources PLC on Monday said it has been told by the Portuguese Environmental Agency that the public consultation period on its Barroso lithium project will be extended by a further 15 days.

The Europe-focused lithium development company said the consultation will now end on April 19.

The overall 50 working day period allowed for the Portuguese Environmental Agency's notice of Environmental Impact Statement, which was initiated by Savannah's resubmission of the Barroso environmental report, is unchanged. The statement is still due by May 31.

"We recognise that the significant amount of documentation we submitted to [the Portuguese Environmental Agency] in our comprehensive optimisation of the project may take time for interested parties to review, so we understand the reasoning for this short extension to the public consultation period," said Chief Executive Officer Dale Ferguson.

"We continue to believe the revisions we have made to the project address the key points highlighted to us during the preceding phase of the Article 16 process about finding ways to further reduce the project's impact on the natural environment and the local population, while also creating socio-economic benefits that can be shared locally and at a national level."

Savannah Resources shares closed 1.6% higher at 3.15 pence each in London on Monday afternoon.

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about SAVANNAH RESOURCES PLC
11:58aSavannah Resources says Barroso public consultation period extended
AN
03/27Savannah Resources confirms Portugal legal action has ended
AN
03/23Regulatory wins for Eden; Marula AIM listing progress
AN
03/23Savannah Resources PLC Provides an Update on Agência Portuguesa do Ambiente
CI
03/17Powerhouse Energy hails lease for forthcoming centre
AN
03/16Savannah Resources Plc Provides Barroso Lithium Project EIA Update
CI
02/23Savannah meets with Portugal environment watchdog over lithium project
AN
02/23Savannah Resources Plc Announces Barroso Lithium Project EIA Update
CI
02/14Savannah Resources notes Portuguese state acquitted as defendants
AN
02/08Savannah Resources reveals more details of decarbonisation strategy
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -3,52 M -4,35 M -4,35 M
Net cash 2021 13,0 M 16,1 M 16,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 -19,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 52,4 M 64,8 M 64,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 46
Free-Float 75,5%
Chart SAVANNAH RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Savannah Resources Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVANNAH RESOURCES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,10 GBX
Average target price 17,90 GBX
Spread / Average Target 477%
Managers and Directors
Dale John Ferguson CEO, Executive Director & Technical Director
Michael McGarty Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Matthew J. K. King Non-Executive Chairman
James Gerald Leahy Independent Non-Executive Director
Mary Jo Jacobi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAVANNAH RESOURCES PLC34.78%65
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION26.26%58 949
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.7.66%58 530
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.8.09%10 436
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-3.82%10 105
ALLKEM LIMITED5.69%5 078
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer