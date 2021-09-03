Log in
    SAV   GB00B647W791

SAVANNAH RESOURCES PLC

(SAV)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/03 11:35:26 am
3.55 GBX   +1.43%
09/03SAVANNAH RESOURCES : to present at the MelloMonday Webinar 03.09.2021
PU
07/22SAVANNAH RESOURCES : New Corporate Presentation
PU
07/21SAVANNAH RESOURCES : Corporate Presentation – July 2021
PU
Savannah Resources : to present at the MelloMonday Webinar 03.09.2021

09/03/2021 | 10:22pm EDT
3 September 2021

S a v a n n a h t o p r e s e n t a t t h e M e l l o M o n d a y W e b i n a r o n 6 S e p t e m b e r 2 0 2 1

Savannah Resources plc, the European lithium development company, is pleased to announce that CEO, David Archer will present an overview of the Company at the MelloMonday Evening Webinar on Monday 6th September 2021, taking place from 6pm to 9.30pm.

If you would like to attend, you can register herefor the event using code SHVIP for 75% off tickets.

Following the event, the summary presentation and the updated corporate presentation will be available for download on the Company's website on Tuesday 7 September 2020 (https://www.savannahresources.com/investor-relations/presentations-and-reports/)

About MelloMonday

Mello hosts a regular Monday evening Zoom webinar from 6pm - 9.30pm, it includes a mix of interviews, presentations, and educational sessions.

**ENDS**

For further information please visit www.savannahresources.com or contact:

Savannah Resources PLC

Tel: +44 20 7117 2489

David Archer, CEO

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nominated Advisor)

Tel: +44 20 3470 0470

David Hignell / Charlie Bouverat

finnCap Ltd (Joint Broker)

Tel: +44 20 7220 0500

Christopher Raggett / Tim Redfern

WH Ireland Limited (Joint Broker)

Tel: +44 20 7220 1698

Jessica Cave (Corporate Finance)

Adam Pollock (Corporate Broking)

Camarco (Financial PR)

Tel: +44 20 3757 4980

Nick Hennis / Gordon Poole

S A V A N N A H R E S O U R C E P L C / / W W W . S A V A N N A H R E S O U R C E S . C O M

About Savannah

Savannah is a diversified resources group (AIM: SAV) with two development stage projects, Mina do Barroso, a hardrock lithium project in Portugal which has the largest spodumene lithium resource in Europe, and the world-class Mutamba Heavy Mineral Sands Project in Mozambique, which is being developed in a consortium with the global major, Rio Tinto. The Board is committed to serving the interests of its shareholders and to delivering outcomes that will improve the lives of the communities we work with and our staff.

The Company is listed and regulated on AIM and the Company's ordinary shares are also available on the Quotation Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FWB) under the symbol FWB: SAV, and the Börse Stuttgart (SWB) under the ticker "SAV".

S A V A N N A H R E S O U R C E P L C / / W W W . S A V A N N A H R E S O U R C E S . C O M

Disclaimer

Savannah Resources plc published this content on 04 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2021 02:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
