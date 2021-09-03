Savannah Resources : to present at the MelloMonday Webinar 03.09.2021

S a v a n n a h t o p r e s e n t a t t h e M e l l o M o n d a y W e b i n a r o n 6 S e p t e m b e r 2 0 2 1

Savannah Resources plc, the European lithium development company, is pleased to announce that CEO, David Archer will present an overview of the Company at the MelloMonday Evening Webinar on Monday 6th September 2021, taking place from 6pm to 9.30pm.

If you would like to attend, you can register herefor the event using code SHVIP for 75% off tickets.

Following the event, the summary presentation and the updated corporate presentation will be available for download on the Company's website on Tuesday 7 September 2020 (https://www.savannahresources.com/investor-relations/presentations-and-reports/)

About MelloMonday

Mello hosts a regular Monday evening Zoom webinar from 6pm - 9.30pm, it includes a mix of interviews, presentations, and educational sessions.

