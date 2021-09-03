Savannah Resources : to present at the MelloMonday Webinar 03.09.2021

S a v a n n a h t o p r e s e n t a t t h e M e l l o M o n d a y W e b i n a r o n 6 S e p t e m b e r 2 0 2 1
Savannah Resources plc, the European lithium development company, is pleased to announce that CEO, David Archer will present an overview of the Company at the MelloMonday Evening Webinar on Monday 6th September 2021, taking place from 6pm to 9.30pm.
If you would like to attend, you can register herefor the event using code SHVIP for 75% off tickets.
Following the event, the summary presentation and the updated corporate presentation will be available for download on the Company's website on Tuesday 7 September 2020 (https://www.savannahresources.com/investor-relations/presentations-and-reports/)
About MelloMonday
Mello hosts a regular Monday evening Zoom webinar from 6pm - 9.30pm, it includes a mix of interviews, presentations, and educational sessions.
For further information please visit www.savannahresources.com or contact:
Savannah Resources PLC
Tel: +44 20 7117 2489
David Archer, CEO
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nominated Advisor)
Tel: +44 20 3470 0470
David Hignell / Charlie Bouverat
finnCap Ltd (Joint Broker)
Tel: +44 20 7220 0500
Christopher Raggett / Tim Redfern
WH Ireland Limited (Joint Broker)
Tel: +44 20 7220 1698
Jessica Cave (Corporate Finance)
Adam Pollock (Corporate Broking)
Camarco (Financial PR)
Tel: +44 20 3757 4980
Nick Hennis / Gordon Poole
About Savannah
Savannah is a diversified resources group (AIM: SAV) with two development stage projects, Mina do Barroso, a hardrock lithium project in Portugal which has the largest spodumene lithium resource in Europe, and the world-class Mutamba Heavy Mineral Sands Project in Mozambique, which is being developed in a consortium with the global major, Rio Tinto. The Board is committed to serving the interests of its shareholders and to delivering outcomes that will improve the lives of the communities we work with and our staff.
The Company is listed and regulated on AIM and the Company's ordinary shares are also available on the Quotation Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FWB) under the symbol FWB: SAV, and the Börse Stuttgart (SWB) under the ticker "SAV".
Disclaimer
Savannah Resources plc published this content on 04 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2021 02:21:03 UTC.