    SVRA   US8051111016

SAVARA INC.

(SVRA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-31 pm EDT
1.950 USD   -4.41%
04:06pSavara Announces New Employment Inducement Grant
BU
03/30Savara Inc : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/30SAVARA INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
Savara Announces New Employment Inducement Grant

03/31/2023 | 04:06pm EDT
Savara Inc. (Nasdaq: SVRA), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases, today announced the grant of inducement awards to two new employees.

On March 29, 2023, the Compensation Committee of Savara's Board of Directors granted the inducement awards to two new employees who recently joined the Company. The inducement awards consist of options to purchase an aggregate of 30,000 shares of the Company’s common stock. These equity awards were granted under the Savara Inc. 2021 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan pursuant to Rule 5635(c)(4) of the NASDAQ Listing Rules as an inducement material to the employees’ acceptance of employment with the Company.

The options have an exercise price of $2.03 per share, the closing trading price of the Company's common stock on the NASDAQ Global Market on the grant date. Each option has a 10-year term and vests as to 1/16th of the number of shares subject to the option on each quarterly anniversary of the employee’s first day of employment, subject to the employee’s continued employment on each such vesting date.

About Savara

Savara is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases. Our lead program, molgramostim nebulizer solution, is an inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) in Phase 3 development for autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP). Molgramostim is delivered via an investigational eFlow® Nebulizer System (PARI Pharma GmbH). Our management team has significant experience in rare respiratory diseases and pulmonary medicine, identifying unmet needs, and effectively advancing product candidates to approval and commercialization. More information can be found at www.savarapharma.com. (Twitter: @SavaraPharma, LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/savara-pharmaceuticals/).


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -39,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -8,16x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 233 M 233 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 22
Free-Float 98,1%
Managers and Directors
Matthew Pauls Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David L. Lowrance Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Dhaval Desai Senior VP-Clinical Development
Raymond D. Pratt Chief Medical Officer
Robert M. Lutz Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAVARA INC.31.61%233
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.13.56%86 608
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS8.10%80 254
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.0.60%34 784
BIONTECH SE-18.41%29 539
GENMAB A/S-12.55%24 559
