Savara Announces Resignation of Chief Medical Officer

Savara Inc. (Nasdaq: SVRA), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases, today announced that Badrul Chowdhury, M.D., Ph.D., has resigned from his role as Chief Medical Officer, effective September 9, 2022.

“We appreciate Dr. Chowdhury’s contributions during his tenure with the company,” said Matt Pauls, Chair and CEO, Savara. “His leadership helped progress our molgramostim nebulizer solution (molgramostim) development program through some important milestones and we wish him well in the future.”

“I am pleased to have been part of the Savara team and wish the company success in the continued development of molgramostim for the treatment of the rare lung disease autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis,” said Dr. Chowdhury. “I leave Savara with continued confidence in the pivotal Phase 3 IMPALA-2 trial.”

About Savara

Savara is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases. Our lead program, molgramostim nebulizer solution, is an inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) in Phase 3 development for autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP). Molgramostim is delivered via an investigational eFlow® Nebulizer System (PARI Pharma GmbH). Our management team has significant experience in rare respiratory diseases and pulmonary medicine, identifying unmet needs, and effectively advancing product candidates to approval and commercialization. More information can be found at www.savarapharma.com. (Twitter: @SavaraPharma, LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/savara-pharmaceuticals/).

