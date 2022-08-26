Log in
    SVRA   US8051111016

SAVARA INC.

(SVRA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-25 pm EDT
1.600 USD   +1.27%
Savara Announces Resignation of Chief Medical Officer
BU
SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Rebound in Late Trade
MT
Savara Says Lung Disease Drug Candidate Granted Promising Innovative Medicine Designation in UK
MT
Savara Announces Resignation of Chief Medical Officer

08/26/2022 | 08:06am EDT
Savara Inc. (Nasdaq: SVRA), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases, today announced that Badrul Chowdhury, M.D., Ph.D., has resigned from his role as Chief Medical Officer, effective September 9, 2022.

“We appreciate Dr. Chowdhury’s contributions during his tenure with the company,” said Matt Pauls, Chair and CEO, Savara. “His leadership helped progress our molgramostim nebulizer solution (molgramostim) development program through some important milestones and we wish him well in the future.”

“I am pleased to have been part of the Savara team and wish the company success in the continued development of molgramostim for the treatment of the rare lung disease autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis,” said Dr. Chowdhury. “I leave Savara with continued confidence in the pivotal Phase 3 IMPALA-2 trial.”

About Savara

Savara is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases. Our lead program, molgramostim nebulizer solution, is an inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) in Phase 3 development for autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP). Molgramostim is delivered via an investigational eFlow® Nebulizer System (PARI Pharma GmbH). Our management team has significant experience in rare respiratory diseases and pulmonary medicine, identifying unmet needs, and effectively advancing product candidates to approval and commercialization. More information can be found at www.savarapharma.com. (Twitter: @SavaraPharma, LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/savara-pharmaceuticals/).


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -39,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,35x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 182 M 182 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 22
Free-Float 98,1%
Technical analysis trends SAVARA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,60 $
Average target price 4,00 $
Spread / Average Target 150%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew Pauls Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David L. Lowrance Chief Financial Officer
Badrul A. Chowdhury Chief Medical Officer
Dhaval Desai Senior VP-Clinical Development
Nevan Charles Elam Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAVARA INC.29.03%182
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-12.42%79 702
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS32.61%74 686
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-4.39%64 551
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-25.24%37 598
BIONTECH SE-42.37%36 103