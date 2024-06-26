Conference Call to Take Place Tomorrow, Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at 8:00am ET

Savara Inc. (Nasdaq: SVRA) (the Company), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast tomorrow, Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at 8:00am ET to discuss top line results from the pivotal, Phase 3 IMPALA-2 clinical trial assessing the efficacy and safety of molgramostim, an inhaled form of recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) in patients with aPAP. The Company plans to issue a press release sharing the top line results at approximately 6:30am ET tomorrow, prior to the start of the conference call.

Conference Call

To access the live webcast of the call with slides please click here or visit the "Events & Presentations" section of Savara’s website. To access the call by phone, please use this registration link, and you will be provided with dial-in details. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately 24 hours after the conclusion of the call and archived for 90 days under the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's website at www.savarapharma.com.

About Savara

Savara is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases. Our lead program, molgramostim nebulizer solution, is an inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) in Phase 3 development for autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP). Molgramostim is delivered via an investigational eFlow® Nebulizer System (PARI Pharma GmbH). Our management team has significant experience in rare respiratory diseases and pulmonary medicine, identifying unmet needs, and effectively advancing product candidates to approval and commercialization. More information can be found at www.savarapharma.com. (X, formerly known as Twitter: @SavaraPharma, LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/savara-pharmaceuticals/).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240625514690/en/