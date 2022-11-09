Savara to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Savara Inc. (Nasdaq: SVRA), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases, today announced that its management team will participate at the following investor healthcare conferences:

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

November 16, 2022 at 9:35am PT/ 12:35pm ET / 5:35pm GMT

Corporate Presentation

Waldorf Hilton, London, UK

Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference

November 29, 2022 at 5:00am PT / 8:00am ET

Corporate Presentation

Lotte New York Palace, New York City, NY

Evercore ISI 5th Annual HealthCONx Conference

November 30, 2022 at 10:50am PT / 1:50pm ET

Fireside Chat

Virtual Conference

A webcast of each presentation will be available through the Investors page of Savara’s website at www.savarapharma.com/investors/events-presentations/ and will be archived for 90 days.

About Savara

Savara is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases. Our lead program, molgramostim nebulizer solution, is an inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) in Phase 3 development for autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP). Molgramostim is delivered via an investigational eFlow® Nebulizer System (PARI Pharma GmbH). Our management team has significant experience in rare respiratory diseases and pulmonary medicine, identifying unmet needs, and effectively advancing product candidates to approval and commercialization. More information can be found at www.savarapharma.com. (Twitter: @SavaraPharma, LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/savara-pharmaceuticals/).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005637/en/