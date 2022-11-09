Advanced search
    SVRA   US8051111016

SAVARA INC.

(SVRA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-09 pm EST
1.110 USD   -4.31%
04:07pSavara to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
09/27Insider Buy: Savara
MT
09/19Savara Inc.(NasdaqGS:SVRA) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
Savara to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

11/09/2022 | 04:07pm EST
Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference

Evercore ISI 5th Annual HealthCONx Conference

Savara Inc. (Nasdaq: SVRA), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases, today announced that its management team will participate at the following investor healthcare conferences:

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
November 16, 2022 at 9:35am PT/ 12:35pm ET / 5:35pm GMT
Corporate Presentation
Waldorf Hilton, London, UK

Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference
November 29, 2022 at 5:00am PT / 8:00am ET
Corporate Presentation
Lotte New York Palace, New York City, NY

Evercore ISI 5th Annual HealthCONx Conference
November 30, 2022 at 10:50am PT / 1:50pm ET
Fireside Chat
Virtual Conference

A webcast of each presentation will be available through the Investors page of Savara’s website at www.savarapharma.com/investors/events-presentations/ and will be archived for 90 days.

About Savara

Savara is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases. Our lead program, molgramostim nebulizer solution, is an inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) in Phase 3 development for autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP). Molgramostim is delivered via an investigational eFlow® Nebulizer System (PARI Pharma GmbH). Our management team has significant experience in rare respiratory diseases and pulmonary medicine, identifying unmet needs, and effectively advancing product candidates to approval and commercialization. More information can be found at www.savarapharma.com. (Twitter: @SavaraPharma, LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/savara-pharmaceuticals/).


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -39,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,60x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 132 M 132 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 22
Free-Float 98,1%
Managers and Directors
Matthew Pauls Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David L. Lowrance Chief Financial Officer
Dhaval Desai Senior VP-Clinical Development
Nevan Charles Elam Independent Director
Richard J. Hawkins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAVARA INC.-6.45%132
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.18.91%80 390
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS39.57%78 676
BIONTECH SE-37.57%39 112
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-30.40%33 370
GENMAB A/S13.19%26 307