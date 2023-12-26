On December 20, 2023, the board of directors of Save Foods, Inc. (the ?Company?) (the ?Board?) appointed Asaf Itzhaik to the Board, effective immediately, to serve as a Class II director such that his term will expire at the Company?s annual meeting of stockholders to be held in 2026. Mr. Itzhaik was designated by Plantify Foods, Inc. (?Plantify?) as its representative on the Board in accordance with the Securities Exchange Agreement, dated March 31, 2023, between the Company and Plantify, to replace Dr. Roy Borochov who resigned from the Board on December 15, 2023. Mr. Itzhaik (age 51) has served as the chief executive officer of A.K. A Optics Ltd., since 1994 and as a member of the board of directors of A.K. A Optics Ltd. since 1998.

Mr. Itzhaik has served as a director of Plantify since August 2023, as a director of Jeffs? Brands Ltd. from August 2022 until November 2023, as a director of Clearmind Medicine Inc. since November 2022, as a director of Rani Zim Shopping Centers Ltd. since August 2022, and as a director of Gix Internet Ltd. since August 2021. Mr. Itzhaik is a certified optometrist and graduated from a program in corporate board leadership in Merkaz Hashilton Hamkomi, Israel.