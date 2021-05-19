Save Foods : Letter of Resignation of Professor Benad Goldwasser, dated May 18, 2021 (Form 8-K)

Exhibit 99.1
May 18, 2021
The Board of Directors of
Save Foods, Inc.
Dear Board members,
Re: Resignation
As previously disclosed in the registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333- 254327) (the 'Registration Statement'), filed by Save Foods, Inc. (the 'Company') with the Securities and Exchange Commission, please be advised that upon consumption of the initial public offering of the Company and after filing of the Company's quarterly report for the first quarter of 2021, I will resign immediately from my position as Chairman and member of the Board of Directors, to be able to focus on my position as active chairman of Save Foods Ltd, the Company's subsidiary. My resignation is not a result of any disagreement with the Company or due to any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies or practices.
Sincerely,
/s/ Professor Benad Goldwasser
Professor Benad Goldwasser
