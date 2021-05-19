Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Save Foods, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SVFD   US80512Q3039

SAVE FOODS, INC.

(SVFD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Save Foods : Letter of Resignation of Professor Benad Goldwasser, dated May 18, 2021 (Form 8-K)

05/19/2021 | 05:06pm EDT
Exhibit 99.1

May 18, 2021

The Board of Directors of

Save Foods, Inc.

Dear Board members,

Re: Resignation

As previously disclosed in the registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333- 254327) (the 'Registration Statement'), filed by Save Foods, Inc. (the 'Company') with the Securities and Exchange Commission, please be advised that upon consumption of the initial public offering of the Company and after filing of the Company's quarterly report for the first quarter of 2021, I will resign immediately from my position as Chairman and member of the Board of Directors, to be able to focus on my position as active chairman of Save Foods Ltd, the Company's subsidiary. My resignation is not a result of any disagreement with the Company or due to any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies or practices.

Sincerely,
/s/ Professor Benad Goldwasser
Professor Benad Goldwasser

Disclaimer

Save Foods Inc. published this content on 19 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2021 21:05:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,23 M - -
Net income 2020 -1,59 M - -
Net Debt 2020 0,05 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -8,21x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 29,2 M 29,2 M -
EV / Sales 2019 70,1x
EV / Sales 2020 59,5x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 27,4%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David Palach Chief Executive Officer
Shlomo Zakai Chief Financial Officer
Benad Goldwasser Chairman
Nimrod Ben-Yehuda Chief Technology Officer
Neta Matis Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAVE FOODS, INC.23.58%29
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY15.01%12 428
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.-5.89%12 160
ICL GROUP LTD37.71%8 897
UPL LIMITED64.88%8 044
PHOSAGRO43.95%7 920