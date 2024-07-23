SAVENCIA : actions et droits de vote - information mensuelle

Savencia is the world's leading producer of cheese specialties. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by family of products as follows: - cheese products (56.6%): brands Caprice des Dieux, Saint Albray, Le Rustique, Coeur de Lion, Saint Agur, Bresse Bleu, St-Morêt, Tartare, Carré Frais, RichesMonts, Chavroux, Saint-Loup, Géramont, Saint Albray, Fol Epi, etc.; - dairy products (43.4%): industrial dairy products (technical butters and specific dairy proteins for the food, dietetic, and health care industry, animal bottle feeding products) and dairy products for large-scale consumption (milk, modern butters, long-conservation creams, cheese desserts, etc.). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (30.6%), Europe (37.8%) and other (31.6%).