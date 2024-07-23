SAVENCIA : actions et droits de vote - information mensuelle

23 Jul 2024 18:00 CEST
SAVENCIA S.A.
Actions et droits de vote - information mensuelle
Au 30 juin 2024, le capital social se composait de 14 032 930 actions représentant un nombre total de droits de vote théoriques de 23 837 758 et un nombre total de droits de vote nets de 23 173 071.
SAVENCIA
SAVENCIA S.A.
