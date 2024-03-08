Savencia: 42% increase in annual net income

Savencia Fromage & Dairy reported net income, group share (RNPG) of 96.5 million euros for 2023, compared with 68 million the previous year, despite current operating income down 9.1% to 212.9 million.



Sales rose by 3.7% to 6.79 billion euros, including organic growth of 11.6%, with like-for-like increases in both cheese products (+8%) and other dairy products (+17%).



At the AGM on April 25, the Board of Directors will propose a dividend of 1.4 euros per share, up 7.5%. However, the food group warns that "the outlook for 2024 remains marked by a volatile and uncertain environment".



