13 Jun 2024 18:00 CEST
SAVENCIA S.A.
Actions et droits de vote - information mensuelle
Au 31 mai 2024, le capital social se composait de 14 032 930 actions représentant un nombre total de droits de vote théoriques de 23 812 930 et un nombre total de droits de vote nets de 23 148 021.
