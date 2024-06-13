Savencia SA - actions et droits de vote - information mensuelle

13 Jun 2024 18:00 CEST

Issuer

SAVENCIA S.A.

Actions et droits de vote - information mensuelle

Au 31 mai 2024, le capital social se composait de 14 032 930 actions représentant un nombre total de droits de vote théoriques de 23 812 930 et un nombre total de droits de vote nets de 23 148 021.

SAVENCIA

GlobeNewswire

SAVENCIA S.A.

FR0000120107

SAVE

Euronext

