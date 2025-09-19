Savencia Fromage & Dairy posted a net profit attributable to the group of €39m for H1 2025, down €19m y-o-y, with underlying operating income of €103m, compared with €110m a year earlier.



'This moderate contraction reflects the continuing upward trend in milk prices and the difficulty in absorbing this inflation in consumer prices, as well as a deterioration in certain currencies,' explains the agri-food group.



At €3.4bn, its total revenue was pretty flat (+0.5%), but grew by 3.5% organically, with growth driven by 'other dairy products' (+7.4%), while revenue from cheese products increased by 0.5%.



In addition, Savencia Fromage & Dairy will study a merger with Savencia Gourmet to accelerate the development of Premium Foodservice through synergies between their respective brands Elle & Vire and Valrhona.



The group specifies that this study, which would also include Savencia Gourmet's other chocolate activities, will be conducted during Q4 2025 and submitted for approval by the board of directors in early 2026.