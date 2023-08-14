UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
Form 6-K
Report of Foreign Private Issuer Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16
under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
For the month of August 2023
Commission file number: 001-41387
SaverOne 2014 Ltd.
(Translation of registrant's name into English)
Em Hamoshavot Rd. 94
Petah Tikvah, Israel
(Address of principal executive offices)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.
Form 20-F☒ Form 40-F☐
CONTENTS
On August 14, 2023, an Annual and Special General Meeting of Shareholders of SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (the "Company") approved each of the eight proposals brought before the Company's shareholders at the meeting, in accordance with the majority required for each proposal. Each of those proposals was described in the Company's Notice and Proxy Statement with respect to the Company's Annual and Special General Meeting of Shareholders, dated July 7, 2023, attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the Company's Form 6-K that was furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 7, 2023.
1
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
SaverOne 2014 Ltd.
Date: August 14, 2023
By: /s/ Ori Gilboa
Name: Ori Gilboa
Title: Chief Executive Officer
2
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
SaverOne 2014 Ltd. published this content on 14 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2023 21:34:36 UTC.