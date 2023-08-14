CONTENTS

On August 14, 2023, an Annual and Special General Meeting of Shareholders of SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (the "Company") approved each of the eight proposals brought before the Company's shareholders at the meeting, in accordance with the majority required for each proposal. Each of those proposals was described in the Company's Notice and Proxy Statement with respect to the Company's Annual and Special General Meeting of Shareholders, dated July 7, 2023, attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the Company's Form 6-K that was furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 7, 2023.

1