Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. SaverOne 2014 Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SVRE   IL0011666935

SAVERONE 2014 LTD

(SVRE)
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-10-29
1.110 ILS   +0.45%
04:35pSaverone 2014 : Report Of Foreign Private Issuer - Form 6-K
PU
10/26Saverone 2014 : TE Conference Oct 2022
PU
10/20Saverone 2014 : Investors Presentation - Company Updates
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SaverOne 2014 : Report Of Foreign Private Issuer - Form 6-K

10/31/2022 | 04:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CONTENTS

On October 31, 2022, an Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (the "Company") approved each of the four proposals brought before the Company's shareholders at the meeting, in accordance with the majority required for each proposal. Each of those proposals was described in the Company's Notice and Proxy Statement with respect to the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, dated September 19, 2022, attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the Company's Form 6-K that was furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on September 19, 2022.

Disclaimer

SaverOne 2014 Ltd. published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 20:34:43 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SAVERONE 2014 LTD
04:35pSaverone 2014 : Report Of Foreign Private Issuer - Form 6-K
PU
10/26Saverone 2014 : TE Conference Oct 2022
PU
10/20Saverone 2014 : Investors Presentation - Company Updates
PU
10/19Sector Update: Tech Stocks, Supported by Chipmakers, Trim Most of Earlier ..
MT
10/19Sector Update: Tech Stocks Falling Wednesday but Chipmakers Working to Lim..
MT
10/19SaverOne 2014 Signs Memorandum of Understanding to Integrate Driver Protection Solution..
MT
10/19Saverone Solution To Become Availabl : represents significant potential for long-term grow..
PU
10/19SaverOne 2014 Ltd. Signs First MOU with Iveco
CI
10/18Saverone 2014 : Completed successful Proof-of-Concept with major European bus and truck OE..
PU
10/18Saverone Enters ADAS Market - Leveraging Its New Gen-2 Technology for Detection of Vuln..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,45 M 0,13 M 0,13 M
Net income 2021 -26,5 M -7,52 M -7,52 M
Net cash 2021 12,6 M 3,59 M 3,59 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,20x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 27,0 M 7,68 M 7,68 M
EV / Sales 2020 548x
EV / Sales 2021 279x
Nbr of Employees 41
Free-Float 71,0%
Chart SAVERONE 2014 LTD
Duration : Period :
SaverOne 2014 Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ori Gilboa Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tony Klein Chief Financial Officer
Yaacov Tenenboim Chairman
Aviram Meidan Vice President-Research & Development
Yossef Cohen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAVERONE 2014 LTD-93.59%7
VMWARE, INC.-2.36%48 029
ZSCALER, INC.-52.09%22 024
MONDAY.COM LTD.-65.22%4 841
KPIT TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED15.71%2 367
WALKME LTD.-57.16%711