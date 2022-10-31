SaverOne 2014 : Report Of Foreign Private Issuer - Form 6-K

CONTENTS

On October 31, 2022, an Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (the "Company") approved each of the four proposals brought before the Company's shareholders at the meeting, in accordance with the majority required for each proposal. Each of those proposals was described in the Company's Notice and Proxy Statement with respect to the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, dated September 19, 2022, attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the Company's Form 6-K that was furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on September 19, 2022.