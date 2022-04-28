Savi Financial : 2021 Audited Financial Statement

SAVI FINANCIAL CORPORATION, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARY BURLINGTON, WASHINGTON

AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION

DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020

C O N T E NT S

PAGE AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS: Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm ...................................................................... 1 Savi Financial Corporation, Inc. and Subsidiary (Consolidated): Consolidated Balance Sheets ................................................................................................................ 3 Consolidated Statements of Income ..................................................................................................... 4 Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income ........................................................................... 5 Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity ............................................................. 6 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows .............................................................................................. 7 SaviBank (Bank Only): Balance Sheets ..................................................................................................................................... 9 Statements of Income ........................................................................................................................... 10 Statements of Comprehensive Income ................................................................................................. 11 Statements of Changes in Shareholder's Equity ................................................................................... 12 Statements of Cash Flows .................................................................................................................... 13 Notes to Financial Statements: Consolidated and Bank Only ................................................................................................................ 15 OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION: Savi Financial Corporation, Inc. and Subsidiary: Consolidating Balance Sheet ................................................................................................................ 56 Consolidating Statement of Income ..................................................................................................... 57

REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM

To the Shareholders and the

Board of Directors of Savi Financial Corporation, Inc. Burlington, Washington

Opinion on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying consolidated financial statements of Savi Financial Corporation and Subsidiary which comprise the balance sheets as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, the related statements of income, comprehensive income, changes in shareholders' equity and cash flows for the years then ended, and the related notes to the consolidated financial statements (collectively referred to as the "financial statements"). We have also audited the accompanying balance sheets of SaviBank ("Bank") as of December 31, 2021 and 2020 and the related statements of income, comprehensive income, changes in shareholder's equity and cash flows for the years then ended. In our opinion, the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Corporation and the Bank as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, and the results of their operations and their cash flows for the years then ended in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

Basis for Opinion

These financial statements are the responsibility of the Corporation's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Corporation's financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) ("PCAOB") and are required to be independent with respect to the Corporation in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.

We conducted our audits in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. The Corporation is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As a part of our audits, we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Corporation's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion.

Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.

We have served as the Corporation's auditor since 2007.

Other Matters

Our audits were conducted for the purpose of forming an opinion on the financial statements taken as a whole. The other financial information on pages 56-57 is presented for the purposes of additional analysis and is not a required part of the financial statements. Such information is the responsibility of management and was derived from, and relates directly to, the underlying accounting and other records used to prepare the financial statements. Such information has been subjected to the auditing procedures applied in the audit of the financial statements and certain additional procedures, including comparing and reconciling such information directly to the underlying accounting and other records used to prepare the financial statements or to the financial statements themselves, and other additional procedures in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in the United States of America. In our opinion, the other financial information is fairly stated in all material aspects in relation to the financial statements taken as a whole.

STOVALL, GRANDEY & ALLEN, LLP

Fort Worth, Texas

March 31, 2022

SAVI FINANCIAL CORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks - Note 2 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions maturing in less than three months Federal funds sold

Cash and cash equivalents

Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions maturing in more than three months Investment securities - Note 3

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost - Note 2 Pacific Coast Bankers' Bank stock, at cost - Note 2 Loans held-for-sale - Note 4

Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses

2021

2020

$

8,045,911 $ 12,137,296

49,752,842 13,123,691

7,715,384 2,186,711

65,514,137 27,447,698

- 10,000,000

34,266,650 9,215,728

691,100 1,374,800

190,000 2,838,911

190,000 -and deferred loan fees and costs - Note 4 345,167,233 342,107,111

Premises and equipment, net - Note 6 Foreclosed and repossessed assets Accrued interest receivable

Core deposit intangibles, net - Note 7

Bank-owned life insurance - Note 8

Deferred tax asset - Note 10

SBA servicing asset - Note 5 Other assets

Total Assets

LIABILITIES

Deposits - Note 7

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings - Note 12 Note payable - related party - Note 14

Accrued interest payable

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

Total Liabilities

Commitments and contingencies - Notes 6, 12, 13, 15, 16 and 20

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY - Note 18

Common stock, no par value; authorized: 10,000,000 shares

Issued and outstanding: 3,439,192 and 3,434,272 at

December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Additional paid-in capital

Retained earnings

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

(benefit) of ($79,340) and $8,567 at

December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively

Total Shareholders' Equity

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

15,786,082 14,827,726

921,748 960,304 1,155,887 9,433,134

492,573 968,328

880,773 616,322

891,243 874,967

$ 479,189,775

$ 432,423,735

5,000,000

2,500,000

93,414

1,589,134

441,606,283

28,258,618 577,336 9,046,006

(298,468) 37,583,492 $ 479,189,775

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

487,026 1,267,577 - -$ 409,377,283

$ 348,925,509

25,000,000 -

200,255

1,018,853

375,144,617

28,233,128 504,896 5,462,415

32,227 34,232,666 $ 409,377,283