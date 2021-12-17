1450, 789 West Pender Street

SAVILLE RESOURCES ANNOUNCES NON-FLOW-THROUGH AND FLOW-THROUGH PRIVATE PLACEMENT

VANCOUVER, B.C., December 17, 2021 - Saville Resources Inc. (TSXv: SRE, FSE: S0J) (the "Company") is pleased to

announce a non-brokered private placement consisting of the issuance of: (i) up to 8,000,000 units (each, an "NFT Unit") at a price of $0.05 per NFT Unit for gross proceeds of up to $400,000 (the "NFT Offering"), and (ii) up to 12,000,000 shares (each, an "FT Share") at a price of $0.05 per FT Share for gross proceeds of up to $600,000 (the "FT Offering" and, together with the NFT Offering, the "Offering"). Insiders may participate in the NFT Offering.

Each NFT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, an "NFT Share") and one non-transferable common share purchase warrant (each, an "NFT Warrant"), with each NFT Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one NFT Share for a period of three years following the closing of the Offering (the "Closing") at an exercise price of $0.075 per NFT Share.

Each FT Share will be issued on a "flow-through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each, an "FT Share").

Finders' fees may be payable in connection with the Offering in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after closing of the Offering. Completion of the Offering is subject to the approval of the Exchange.

The aggregate gross proceeds from the sale of the NFT Offering will be used for general working capital.

The aggregate gross proceeds from the sale of the FT Offering will be used for exploration and development of the Company's Niobium Claim Group Property in Quebec.

None of the securities sold in connection with the Offering will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.