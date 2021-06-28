Saville Resources : Provides Update on its Upcoming Summer Drill Program at its Niobium Claim Group Property, Quebec

1450, 789 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 1H2

t. 604 681 1568 www.savilleres.com

Saville Resources Inc. Provides Update on its Upcoming Summer Drill Program at its

Niobium Claim Group Property, Quebec

June 28, 2021 - Saville Resources Inc. (TSXv: SRE, FSE: S0J) (the "Company" or "Saville") is pleased to provide an update on its upcoming diamond drill program at its Niobium Claim Group Property (the "Property"), located in northern Quebec. The Company will carry-out its program concurrently with the drill program by Commerce Resources Corp. on the Ashram Deposit located proximal. The overlap of the two programs is expected to result in significant cost savings through shared drill rig mobilization, camp operation, and other mutual program support costs.

The program will be carried out with Logan Drilling Ltd of Stewiacke, NS, contracted for approximately 1,000 m of NQ core drilling over an estimated three (3) to five (5) holes. The positioning of the drill rig and equipment will commence shorty with final mobilization to the Property tentatively scheduled for July 10th to 12th, 2021 and drilling planned to last through early August.

The drilling will include several follow-up holes at the Mallard Prospect, where the final drill hole of the 2019 program - EC19-174A - returned 1.36% Nb2O5 over 4.5 m, within a larger interval of 0.80% Nb2O5 over 31.5 m (see news release dated June 11th, 2019). Mallard is the most advanced prospect on the Property and is characterized by a series of sub-parallel, elongate, moderate to steeply dipping, northwest trending mineralized horizons that extend from surface and remain open in all directions.

In addition to follow-up drilling at the Mallard Prospect, the Company intends to complete one (1) to two (2) drill holes at the Miranna Target, which has not been drill tested prior. The Miranna Target is characterized by a strongly mineralized (niobium-tantalum-phosphate), glacially dispersed boulder train with an apex that correlates with a distinct magnetic high anomaly, which is interpreted to be the source. Sample assays of the mineralized boulders from the train include 5.93% Nb2O5, 310 ppm Ta2O5, and 11.5% P2O5; and 4.30% Nb2O5, 240 ppm Ta2O5, and 13.4% P2O5; as well as multiple additional samples grading >1% Nb2O5. The drill holes at Miranna will target the interpreted bedrock source of this mineralized boulder train.

The Company notes that it will carry-out its field programs while adhering to all federal, provincial, and regional restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company has successfully navigated the process to enter Nunavik and obtained authorization to complete its planned field activities. Mineral exploration has been recognized as an essential service in Canada and the Province of Quebec.