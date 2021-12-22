A Savills Love Story: New TV ad to premier on Boxing Day

The campaign, the third instalment of the firm's 'Love Stories' commercial that first broke in 2017, will appear on linear and View On demand TV, in print, social media, online including Zoopla, via direct mail and out of home posters. Running through until Valentine's Day, the campaign will be seen by 83% of the firm's AB target audience, with a frequency of over 17.

"Our new campaign will ensure that Savills is front and centre of mind at a time we know people begin to make key life decisions, including home moves," says Justin Marking, head of global residential at Savills.

"Set on a country railway station, the new commercial tells the story of a lady falling in love with a beautiful country house. It celebrates the relationship that we all have with our homes and, by using charm and gentle wit.

"With its message: 'For the perfect relationship, don't rely on luck, rely on Savills', our campaign underscores that we understand the emotional side of moving home as well as the need for the type of specialist advice we can offer through our locally and globally-connected offices."

Hits to the Savills website traditionally rise by at least 40% in the week following Christmas Day, so 'Love Stories' will be targeting those considering a home move - whether buyers, sellers or renters - just as they begin their planning.

Additionally, Marking says, "We are going into 2022 with new buyer demand running at an exceptionally high level, at least a third above normal levels for this time of year. History tells us that the strong demand we've seen this autumn will carry over, making the first quarter of next year a great time to consider selling."

The new TV ad will run in 60 second and 30 second versions, while the print will pick up the same visuals. The campaign was created for Savills by isobel.