Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Savills plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

A Savills Love Story: New TV ad to premier on Boxing Day

12/22/2021 | 08:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The campaign, the third instalment of the firm's 'Love Stories' commercial that first broke in 2017, will appear on linear and View On demand TV, in print, social media, online including Zoopla, via direct mail and out of home posters. Running through until Valentine's Day, the campaign will be seen by 83% of the firm's AB target audience, with a frequency of over 17.

"Our new campaign will ensure that Savills is front and centre of mind at a time we know people begin to make key life decisions, including home moves," says Justin Marking, head of global residential at Savills.

"Set on a country railway station, the new commercial tells the story of a lady falling in love with a beautiful country house. It celebrates the relationship that we all have with our homes and, by using charm and gentle wit.

"With its message: 'For the perfect relationship, don't rely on luck, rely on Savills', our campaign underscores that we understand the emotional side of moving home as well as the need for the type of specialist advice we can offer through our locally and globally-connected offices."

Hits to the Savills website traditionally rise by at least 40% in the week following Christmas Day, so 'Love Stories' will be targeting those considering a home move - whether buyers, sellers or renters - just as they begin their planning.

Additionally, Marking says, "We are going into 2022 with new buyer demand running at an exceptionally high level, at least a third above normal levels for this time of year. History tells us that the strong demand we've seen this autumn will carry over, making the first quarter of next year a great time to consider selling."

The new TV ad will run in 60 second and 30 second versions, while the print will pick up the same visuals. The campaign was created for Savills by isobel.

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 13:16:33 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SAVILLS PLC
04:33aSAVILLS : What is green fintech and what is its impact on real estate?
PU
02:31aLondonMetric Property Buys Savills IM UK Income & Growth Fund for $162 Million
MT
12/21SAVILLS : predicts City investment will reach £8 billion by end of 2021, with Q1 record se..
PU
12/21PROPERTY ADVENT CALENDAR : Countdown to Christmas 2021
PU
12/20SAVILLS : sells office building with asset management potential in Thames Ditton
PU
12/20SAVILLS : Location remains the guiding light for real estate investors
PU
12/20SAVILLS : Central London office take-up predicted to reach 8.2 million sq ft in 2022 as mo..
PU
12/20SAVILLS : Christmas card from Antigua
PU
12/19PROPERTY ADVENT CALENDAR : Countdown to Christmas 2021
PU
12/17SAVILLS : Pandemic sends social value in real estate racing up the agenda
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAVILLS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 955 M 2 602 M 2 602 M
Net income 2021 94,3 M 126 M 126 M
Net Debt 2021 21,6 M 28,7 M 28,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,5x
Yield 2021 2,08%
Capitalization 1 920 M 2 544 M 2 555 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,99x
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 39 349
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Duration : Period :
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 375,00 GBX
Average target price 1 361,75 GBX
Spread / Average Target -0,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Stacey Lee Cartwright Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Florence Tondu-Melique Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAVILLS PLC44.05%2 544
CBRE GROUP, INC.64.65%33 871
KE HOLDINGS INC.-68.56%23 044
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-55.29%15 732
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED61.29%12 809
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION39.33%8 247