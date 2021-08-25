Log in
    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
A night at Vertus: a taste of life in a build-to-rent apartment

08/25/2021 | 04:14am EDT
Build to Rent (BTR) properties are homes designed solely with renters in mind. Instead of each apartment having a different landlord, the entire building is managed by one provider. The UK's BTR stock now stands at 62,300 completed homes with a further 39,500 homes under construction.

According to our research team,Build to Rent households tend to be aged between 26 and 40 and the majority are single occupants who already live within a five-mile radius. One young professional who fits the profile perfectly was given the chance to see exactly what it might be like to move in by build-to-rent developer Vertus. After an overnight stay, here's her verdict.

'As I packed my bags for a night at Newfoundland Place, Vertus' latest tower at Canary Wharf, I wasn't sure what to expect. It's half hour walk up the road from the rented house I share with two friends so I'd been past the building many times on my way into central London. You can see the entrance from the Tube station, a big tick for those of us who aren't of the early bird variety.

Like much of Canary Wharf, Vertus is a tall skyscraper, 58 storeys if we're being precise, a real change from the terraced house I'm used to. And while I knew exactly what the building looked like from the outside, I'd no experience of the kind of lifestyle it offered within - all I knew was after a year of not being able to go anywhere I was looking forward to an overnight stay somewhere new.

Stepping into the lobby, I was greeted by a friendly concierge. For socialising there were large communal areas, both inside and out. A highlight for me was a machine offering wine on tap - all you had to do was insert your resident's key card and make your choice.

It was a beautiful sunny day and we were able to look out over the river from the outside terrace. I closed my eyes and could easily imagine this as a great space to entertain friends on a late summer evening.

Our tour of the building included three separate gym studios - each with different equipment for fitness lovers.

The rooms themselves were fully furnished and the bedrooms in particular had the feel of a luxury hotel - but one that you could personalise and call home and wouldn't have to worry about what time to check out. I stayed on the 26th floor with direct views onto the river and the city skyline without having to get out of bed, a dreamy way to wake up. And speaking of views, up on the 58th floor they were staggering. I caught a glimpse after the sun went down - you could see the Olympic Stadium in Stratford and The Shard all from the same room.

There was plenty of storage, as well as a kitchen and dining space with all the equipment one could need. The following morning I logged on and worked from the desk in the living area.

The feel of Canary Wharf has changed in recent months for obvious reasons, but it was by no means quiet. We still had to queue to get into a restaurant, people spilled out onto the grass enjoying al-fresco drinks and we were spoilt for choice with new bars such as Pergola marking Canary Wharf as a destination of choice for those coming from the East and not wanting as busy a night out as one would find in Soho. And, if you can stumble home to your amazing apartment, even better.'

Further information

Contact Paul Whish

View Savills Residential Development London

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 08:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
