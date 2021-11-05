Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Savills plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Business rates aren't going anywhere – so what is the solution?

11/05/2021 | 08:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

It's no surprise that the Chancellor chose to ignore all the calls for a business rates reform in this year's Budget statement. It's quite clear that some businesses can comfortably afford to pay the current level of rates they are liable for, as we have seen with many supermarkets and larger retailers repaying the relief which was given to them during the pandemic. However, there are many others, particularly on the high street, who are struggling to meet the monthly payments, even with relief applied.

While business rates may not be going anywhere, it's clear that the current system is not working and there is not likely to be a single solution to the problem. As Rishi Sunak confirmed in his speech, it won't be scrapped entirely as it is a substantial source of revenue for the Government.

We have called for a number of years for the multiplier to be reduced. It has crept up to 54p in the pound for some businesses, which is undoubtedly higher than it should be, but could the Government afford to reduce it across the board in the current climate? Clearly not, so the freeze of the multiplier next year, rather than the +3.1 per cent inflationary increase, is at least a start.

The proposed solution is going to make an already complicated tax even more bewildering for many, including local authorities who have to issue the rates bills. Reliefs and exemptions are being targeted at individual properties depending on size, location and the sector that they fall within. Occupiers of retail, leisure or hospitality properties will be given a 50 per cent discount next year, but subject to a cap across the whole business of just £110,000. No relief has been offered to other sectors or to landlords with vacant shops.

Targeted reliefs will make budgeting very difficult, and many will inadvertently overpay as they try to make sense of the regulations, but it is inevitable that this is the short-term bandage that will be required until we emerge as fully as we are going to from the shadow of Covid-19.

From 1 April 2023, all commercial properties will be revalued. The retailers on the high street who are paying too much in business rates will get the levelling up they so desperately need. The buoyant logistics sector will pay higher rates to reflect the inflated rents they have been paying in the clamour to meet demand for floorspace. The purpose of a revaluation is to level the playing field and with the desire of the Government to have two-yearly revaluations in the future, any pain caused by a revaluation will be relatively short lived compared with the recent six or seven-year gaps between each revaluation.

The medium-term objective must be to contain, or ideally reduce, the multiplier from the current high level. If that can be done, businesses will prosper and the total revenue from business rates will rise as more businesses become eligible for the tax.

Before we get to that point, the short-term outlook is confusing, with complicated reliefs and exemptions, a revaluation being prepared on 1 April 2021 rental levels and a very strong 'wait and see' message for the future.

Whichever way you look at it, we haven't heard the end of business rates just yet.

Further information

Contact David Parker

Savills Business Rates

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 12:07:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SAVILLS PLC
08:08aBusiness rates aren't going anywhere – so what is the solution?
PU
05:43aSavills appoints Scott Newcombe as head of new EMEA data centre advisory team
PU
05:33aHow rural assets can contribute towards net zero
PU
11/04Savills prime global retail instructed on London's Burlington Arcade
PU
11/04Flurry of deals on Beaumont Street, Oxford
PU
11/04One year on – what has happened to London's retail ‘doughnut effect'?
PU
11/03Savills unveils the scale of the sustainability challenge for the real estate sector
PU
11/03CLIMATE CHANGE AND THE RESIDENTIAL S : what role does housing play?
PU
11/0387% of UK offices require improvement to meet 2030 energy efficiency deadline
PU
11/031.4 billion sq ft of UK retail space could fail to meet energy efficiency standards
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAVILLS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 935 M 2 603 M 2 603 M
Net income 2021 94,3 M 127 M 127 M
Net Debt 2021 51,2 M 68,8 M 68,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,0x
Yield 2021 1,93%
Capitalization 1 976 M 2 668 M 2 658 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,05x
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 39 349
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Duration : Period :
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 427,00 GBX
Average target price 1 280,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target -10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Stacey Lee Cartwright Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Florence Tondu-Melique Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAVILLS PLC49.50%2 668
CBRE GROUP, INC.68.02%34 563
KE HOLDINGS INC.-70.15%21 877
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-49.60%17 264
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED78.25%13 334
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION40.84%8 641