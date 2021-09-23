Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Savills plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Competitive socialising 2.0: the new operators to look out for post pandemic

09/23/2021 | 12:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The competitive socialising market has been well established for some time. From the boom of urban mini golf to escape rooms to bowling, it's fair to say that even prior to Covid-19, we were beginning to see some saturation in the market, with over 200 operators here in the UK.

What we are seeing now, however, is a flurry of new operators with fresh and innovative concepts, entering the market. Despite challenges, the second wave of the pandemic has allowed businesses to gather their ideas and resources and as restrictions have lifted, we've seen an influx of activity across the entire leisure market, including the emergence of a new wave of competitive socialising concepts.

These new brands have introduced a host of new sports to the market, creating a differentiation from the traditional golf and darts concepts, with TOCA (football), Sixes (cricket), Sluggers (baseball) and Tejo (a popular South American sport) all having recently entered the sector.

Fuelled by a Summer of sport, with the Olympics and the Euros bringing the nation together, the appetite for sports-based concepts continues to grow. Furthermore, the team-led nature of each sport also draws on the social aspect of this market - aptly fitting the competitive socialising mould.

TOCA opened its first site at the O2 in London in August, spanning 30,000 sq ft, and is now actively seeking a second location to open next year. Sluggers, Sixes and Tejo also have active requirements in the market, albeit for smaller sized spaces (circa 4,000 - 9,000 sq ft), and are therefore in a good position to acquire former restaurant units.

However, whilst a number of restaurants became available during the pandemic, availability is surprisingly low as a result of the rent memorandum. Therefore we expect to see greater opportunity for these operators to expand following the end of the memorandum in March 2022, in addition to the redevelopment of former Debenhams and House of Fraser units coming to fruition.

It will be those operators that position themselves early on and are able to curate their space within such developments that will benefit the most. This has already been witnessed by the likes of Gravity, which has recently taken 80,000 sq ft in the former Debenhams in Wandsworth and has opened to much success.

As a result of this demand, and a lack of readily available space particularly for larger sized units, we are yet to see a drop in rental tone, with the majority of deals replicating the numbers we saw pre-pandemic.

What's more, these emerging leisure operators benefit from having seen the successes and failures of other businesses throughout the pandemic. Therefore should another lockdown be on the horizon, those that are able to use this to their advantage - learning from operators that have maintained engagement with their consumers through adaptations e.g. at-home versions - will come out the other side in a stronger position than others.


Further information

Contact Jessica Hill

Savills Leisure

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2021 16:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SAVILLS PLC
12:32pCOMPETITIVE SOCIALISING 2.0 : the new operators to look out for post pandemic
PU
12:32pREAL ESTATE INSIGHTS PODCAST : spotlight on South West Leisure
PU
12:12pSAVILLS : Westbourne Terrace 60,000 sq ft letting
PU
07:12aSAVILLS : Why real estate has an important role to play in Recycle Week 2021
PU
06:42aSAVILLS : Freehold public house currently let to Stonegate Pub Company in Lichfield comes ..
PU
06:22aSAVILLS : Record investment into the European senior living and care homes market
PU
05:42aSAVILLS : bolsters Super Prime London Residential Development Sales team
PU
04:22aA GUIDE FOR LANDLORDS : the office trends from 2021 and should you always fit out space?
PU
02:11aCITY MOVES : Who's switching jobs in the Square Mile today?
AQ
09/22SAVILLS : Shoreditch sale to raise funds for social sector office hub
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAVILLS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 935 M 2 659 M 2 659 M
Net income 2021 94,3 M 130 M 130 M
Net Debt 2021 51,2 M 70,3 M 70,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,2x
Yield 2021 2,01%
Capitalization 1 897 M 2 606 M 2 608 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 39 349
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Duration : Period :
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 370,00 GBX
Average target price 1 280,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target -6,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Stacey Lee Cartwright Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Florence Tondu-Melique Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAVILLS PLC43.53%2 592
CBRE GROUP, INC.52.82%31 540
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-30.81%23 929
KE HOLDINGS INC.-71.40%20 960
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED58.24%12 241
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION39.84%8 397