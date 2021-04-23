Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Savills plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

In plain English: Advertisement consent

04/23/2021 | 11:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The display of outdoor advertisements is controlled, in a planning sense, by regulations which sit alongside the planning acts. Where advertisement consent is granted, planning permission is also deemed to have been granted so that there is not a need for two approvals.

The law contains a very broad definition of what constitutes an advertisement. It includes posters, billboards, fascia signs, awnings, projecting signs, pole signs and directional signage to name but a few.

The advertisement regulations result in three broad classifications for obtaining consent:

  • Advertisements excluded from the local planning authority's (LPA) direct control. Examples include advertisements located inside a shopping centre, sports stadium or on a moving vehicle
  • Advertisements whereby 'deemed consent' is granted provided certain limits and conditions are met (such as size, location and type of illumination), in a similar way to permitted development but without the need for prior approval. Examples include bus stop and estate agent signs.

    An LPA may impose additional control by declaring an Area of Special Control of Advertisements requiring most advertisements to obtain express consent or imposing new conditions and limitations
  • Advertisements whereby 'express consent' is required by making an application to the LPA. Examples include large billboards and some illuminated signage.

Where an application for express consent is required it may only be assessed in the interests of 'amenity' and 'public safety'. While purposely not defined in detail so each case is considered on its merits, amenity typically relates to visual impact. Public safety includes matters such as highway safety.

The regulations specify five standard conditions that all advertisements with deemed or express consent must comply with. These relate to:

  • Having the permission of the owner of the site on which they are displayed

  • Not obscuring, or hindering the interpretation of road, rail, waterway or aircraft signs

  • Being kept clean and tidy

  • Being kept in a safe condition

  • Ensuring the site is left in a condition that does not endanger the public or impair visual amenity when removed.

LPAs can serve discontinuation notices requiring the removal of an advertisement that benefits from deemed or express consent. If an LPA refuses consent, or requires the removal of an existing advertisement, there is a right of appeal. Displaying an advertisement without consent where required is an offence.

Further information

Contact Joshua Price

Contact Savills Planning

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 15:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SAVILLS PLC
11:12aSAVILLS  : New report identifies the key components of the real estate sector's ..
PU
11:12aIN PLAIN ENGLISH : Advertisement consent
PU
10:22aTHE EAST LONDON CORRIDOR : Affordability and Opportunity
PU
09:54aSAVILLS  : New report identifies the key components of the commercial, residenti..
PU
06:16aSAVILLS  : Plans for 1,000 new homes in Luton move closer as former engineering ..
PU
04:00aSAVILLS  : Westminster City Plan Formally Adopted
PU
04/22SAVILLS  : The three types of climate change risk real estate investors need to ..
PU
04/22WHAT BUYERS WANT : homebuying trends in France, Italy, Portugal and Spain
PU
04/21SAVILLS  : Why we can't let Covid and Brexit distract industrial and logistics o..
PU
04/21SAVILLS  : How community and culture can help reduce loneliness in the workplace
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 911 M 2 654 M 2 654 M
Net income 2021 75,5 M 105 M 105 M
Net Debt 2021 26,0 M 36,1 M 36,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,3x
Yield 2021 2,17%
Capitalization 1 613 M 2 233 M 2 241 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 39 349
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Duration : Period :
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1 090,00 GBX
Last Close Price 1 177,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 0,68%
Spread / Average Target -7,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Rupert Hugo Wynne Robson Independent Non-Executive Director
Stacey Lee Cartwright Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAVILLS PLC23.73%2 233
KE HOLDINGS INC.-10.94%64 900
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-1.32%32 876
CBRE GROUP, INC.30.12%26 843
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED18.75%9 040
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION19.70%7 312
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ