Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Savills plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 11/02 05:57:12 am
1418 GBX   +0.28%
05:39aIN PLAIN ENGLISH : Health Impact Assessment (HIA)
PU
02:21aCity moves who's switching jobs
AQ
11/01Buying rural property in Scotland with renewables in mind
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

In plain English: Health Impact Assessment (HIA)

11/02/2021 | 05:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

There are several factors which influence health and wellbeing. These include environmental factors (such as air quality and noise), social factors (such as the accessibility of local amenities, opportunities for physical activity and maintenance of social networks) and economic factors (such as being in good-quality and consistent employment).

HIA is used to investigate how predicted changes in environmental, social and economic factors associated with a proposed project will affect people's health and wellbeing. In addition to investigating, addressing and assessing the potential negatives, HIA seeks to identify and communicate potential positive impacts.

HIA can also be applied to investigate and address community risk perceptions, explaining how potential hazards are addressed through the regulatory assessment process to prevent and manage risk, and setting any residual risk into context.

Mitigation measures and monitoring typically focus on early indications and warning signs, thereby enabling intervention prior to any adverse impacts. HIA can also be used to address underlying issues that might result in a disproportionate outcome or widen inequality, and inform actions that enhance opportunities that will improve health, and facilitate healthy, vibrant and cohesive communities, reducing, removing and delaying the need for clinical intervention and care.

The single most important stage to setting a robust yet proportionate HIA, maximising the health promotion opportunities and facilitating collaboration with health stakeholders, is scoping. This ensures the scope, focus, methods and approach are appropriate, geared to the decision making process it is intended to inform, sets clear objectives and confirms the necessary outputs. Effective scoping delivers objective and process-led HIAs that will stand public and planning scrutiny.

Further information

Contact Tara Barratt

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 09:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SAVILLS PLC
05:39aIN PLAIN ENGLISH : Health Impact Assessment (HIA)
PU
02:21aCity moves who's switching jobs
AQ
11/01Buying rural property in Scotland with renewables in mind
PU
11/01European Green Deal and red tape make demands on landlords' capital expenditure commitm..
PU
10/29Savills wins Employer of the Year at EG Awards 2021
PU
10/28UK commercial investment volumes set to hit £50 billion by year end
PU
10/28How much more are we paying for homes that offer cleaner energy?
PU
10/28Savills launches a significant area of forestry in the iconic Tay Valley, Perthshire's ..
PU
10/28Severnside Holiday Park in Worcestershire exchanges hands for the first time in 50 year..
PU
10/28New owners at Cove Marina in Brundall
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAVILLS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 935 M 2 642 M 2 642 M
Net income 2021 94,3 M 129 M 129 M
Net Debt 2021 51,2 M 69,8 M 69,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,8x
Yield 2021 1,94%
Capitalization 1 958 M 2 678 M 2 674 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,04x
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 39 349
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Duration : Period :
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 414,00 GBX
Average target price 1 280,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target -9,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Stacey Lee Cartwright Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Florence Tondu-Melique Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAVILLS PLC48.14%2 678
CBRE GROUP, INC.61.40%33 202
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-28.93%24 596
KE HOLDINGS INC.-68.05%23 413
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED74.04%13 070
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION39.94%8 652