  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Savills plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
  Summary
In plain English: What you need to know about office lease surrenders

02/18/2022 | 04:31am EST
Business needs are being re-evaluated post-pandemic. The common theme is that the highest quality accommodation is the most in demand as businesses attract staff back to the office. But with a lack of supply in high quality Grade A space to meet this demand, some businesses are considering exiting their lease early to secure better accommodation when it becomes available, which is where a lease surrender comes in.

There are only limited options a business has to exit their existing office lease which include a break option (often on a five-yearly cycle), through using alienation rights, otherwise known as sub-letting or lease assignment, and a lease surrender.

There are two common routes for a lease surrender:

A speculative surrender Where tenant A approaches the landlord to end the lease before the termination date and without a new tenant lined up to take a new lease on the demise

A tripartite surrender Where tenant A markets the space and secures interest from tenant B; the surrender is conditional on tenant B agreeing a new lease with the landlord

In both scenarios the landlord has absolute discretion to refuse a surrender and therefore capital inducements are often paid by tenant A to the landlord to facilitate the transaction. Typically you will be required to pay a substantial amount of the remaining liabilities and in some cases, particularly in scenario 1, a landlord can request 100 per cent payment of remaining lease liabilities including dilapidations. There is often much more room for negotiation in scenario 2 as there is less inherent risk.

Leases often contain pre-determined surrender premiums or formulas for their calculation. This will help understand the payments to cover reinstatement of tenant's fit out, decoration or dilapidations, as well as a calculation for outstanding rent, rates or service charges.

In addition, there are tax implications to consider when documenting a surrender for businesses not registered for VAT. A surrender premium for the remaining operating expenses is VAT attributable; however, there is no VAT attributable for dilapidations.

Ensuring you get the financial modelling correct, including an accurate assumption for dilapidations, is vital to negotiate the correct premium with a landlord. However, intrinsic market knowledge is also advantageous in negotiation. Early preparation is essential and engaging with advisors early is vital to ensure a tenant's successful surrender of the lease.

Further information

Contact Rob Pearson

In plain English: Exercising your options to determine your lease

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 09:30:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
