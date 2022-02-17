London's Docklands: HX bags half of all E14 lettings as three further occupiers move in

Emergency Ltd will take 7,557 sq ft on the part 11th floor on an eight year term, while Unlocking Language Limited, have signed to occupy 2,892 sq ft on the part ground floor. In addition to these an undisclosed international financial institution has signed a five year lease on 10,232 sq ft on the 8th floor.

These latest lettings see the total office space let in HX in the last 12 months exceed 80,000 sq ft and represent almost half (45%) of all office letting in London's E14 within the timeframe.

Josh Lamb, director in Savills City agency team, comments: "HX is home to a vibrant collection of occupiers whose employees enjoy its campus environment, waterside location and views. These latest transactions demonstrate the continuing appeal of the campus to both local occupiers within the mature Docklands sub-market, as well as to occupiers from across Central London seeking cost effective, flexible and efficient office space in an environment which will appeal to their staff."

HX comprises nine separate office buildings across a nine acre private campus within Zone 2, linked to the West End and City with the Jubilee Line, the Dockland Light Railway and the soon to be opened Elizabeth Line.

The deals follow lettings to The University of Sunderland, Ocean Media Group, Wanyoo Esports, ChinaTelecom and JTC Group announced in October last year.