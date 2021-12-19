Log in
Property Advent Calendar: Countdown to Christmas 2021

12/19/2021 | 04:40am EST
Dec 19 Belgravia Gate is a harmonious blend of Grade II listed heritage and state-of-the-art design. Each of its 12 residences are built on the scale of a large private home; the penthouse is set over 5,705 sq ft and has a large external terrace. Belgravia Gate Penthouse, Grosvenor Crescent, London SW1- Price on application.

Dec 17 The Hermitage is Grade II listed and dates from the 14th century. Later additions include random stone elevations with leaded light stone mullioned windows and a stone tiled roof. The Hermitage, Sharpstone, Freshford, Bath- Guide price £2,750,000

Dec 16 No. 1 Grosvenor Square is a historical building reconstructed brick by brick to create a magnificent home to 44 luxurious residences overlooking the grandest square in Mayfair. 1 Grosvenor Square, Mayfair, London W1- Price on application

Dec 14 This period country house-style property in Putney was once the home of explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton. It's also where he wrote his highly acclaimed account of the British Antarctic Expedition 1907-09. Heathview Gardens, Putney, London SW15- Guide price £9,250,000

Dec 13 Avon Farm House Estate, set in more than three acres, dates back over 300 years. This is the first time the Grade II listed property has been offered for sale in more than 38 years. Ringwood Road, Avon, Christchurch, Dorset­- Guide price £2,995,000

Dec 12 Built in 1908, the Horlicks factory has been a local landmark for more than a century. The Horlicks Quarter comprises refurbished original buildings and new homes within landscaped gardens, green streets and water features. Horlicks Quarter, Stoke Gardens, Slough, Berkshire- Guide price £315,000-​£392,500

Dec 11 This magnificent second-floor pied-à-terre in the 16th arrondissement combines classical architecture with contemporary interiors and period elements such as original fireplaces, moldings, floors and cornices. Paris 75016 Chaillot- Guide price €5,600,000

Dec 9 Jenniston House offers contemporary country house grandeur with views to the Lomond Hills. A two-bedroom cottage opposite the main building is ideal for holiday lets.Jenniston House, Ladybank, Cupar, Fife- Offers over £1,750,000

Dec 8 Hidden behind this Grade II listed Georgian façade is more than 5,000 sq ft of light-filled living space, combining original historic architecture with modern innovative design. St Ann Street, Salisbury, Wiltshire- Guide price £1,650,000

Dec 7 Grade II listed Bees Next Cottage was originally five cottages, converted into a large family home in the 1940s using wall paneling, staircases and other features from the Luton Hoo country estate. North Common, Redbourn, St Albans, Hertfordshire- Guide price £2,500,000

Dec 6 Fa'side Castle is an impressive 14th-century castle in East Lothian. Historic features include a glass walkway over the old dungeon and a crenulated rooftop walkway. Fa'side Castle, Tranent, East Lothian- Offers over £1,700,000

Dec 4 Exceptional new builds are rare in Manchester's vibrant Spinningfields district. This five-storey townhouse has two roof terraces with city views and gold shutters that can be closed for additional privacy. Wood Street, Manchester­- Guide £1,350,000

Dec 3 The Grade II listed Water Mill is a remarkable feat of engineering and craftsmanship that fusing English industrial history and character with 21st-century solutions. The Water Mill, Shamley Green, Guildford, Surrey- Guide price £8,500,000

Dec 2 A new development of 139 private apartments and the first Six Senses London, The Whiteley was once one of the capital's leading department stores - in Pygmalion, written in 1913, Henry Higgins sends Eliza Doolittle 'to Whiteleys to be attired'. The Whiteley, Queensway, London W2- Price on application

Dec 1 Originally constructed around 1080 and rebuilt in the 1400s, Grade I listed Lympne Castle has evolved over the centuries to combine the splendour of its medieval heritage with the elegance of the 20th-century Arts and Crafts movement. Lympne Castle, The Street, Lympne, Hythe, Kent- Guide price £11,000,000

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 19 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2021 09:39:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
